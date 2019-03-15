Community Briefs for March 15
Walk MS: Glenwood Springs & 5K Run committee members needed Walk MS is looking for volunteers who would be interested in helping the National MS Society prepare for the 2019 Walk MS: Glenwood Springs &...
Memories & Milestones
Malehorn passes advanced black belt test Dave Malehorn passed his fifth-degree black belt test through the Western Tang Soo Do Federation on Friday, March 8. Brian Mable, of Brian Mable Karate in Glenwood Springs, and...
Readers Say Thanks
Solar Rollers grateful for grill drawing Last month, the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club generously held a grill drawing to benefit Solar Rollers. Myself and everyone at Solar Rollers would like to extend our thanks to...
Roaring Fork region weekend planner
Art In The Stacks 5-7 p.m., Friday — Garfield County Libraries hosts an artist reception for March and April’s featured artist, the Glenwood Springs Art Guild, Friday at Glenwood Springs Branch Library. Light refreshments will...
Readers Say Thanks
Best year ever for Ascendigo Blue Aspen Ascendigo Blue Aspen, the signature fundraising event for Ascendigo Autism Services, has wrapped, and we have enormous gratitude for those who helped make our eighth annual the best...
Readers Say Thanks
Brighter Smiles: Brighter Futures raises over $5,000 for the SANE program The office of Dr. Corey Johnson would like to thank our patients and the community for supporting our Brighter Smiles: Brighter Futures program. Together...
Memories & Milestones
Grizzlies meet Alexander Kerfoot The Grizzly Hockey Squirt A team met Avalanche player Alexander Kerfoot in Denver on Jan. 20. The Grizzlies were playing at the Avs’ practice facility at the South Suburban Family Sports...
Readers Say Thanks
Rifle Ranger District appreciates support during government shutdown I am relieved and excited to report that employees are back to work and the Rifle Ranger District is getting back to the business of caring for...
CMC-Glenwood Center classes cancelled again Tuesday
All classes at the Colorado Mountain College’s Glenwood Springs Center on Blake Avenue are cancelled Monday and Tuesday, due to environmental testing in the building, according to CMC officials. Classes at CMC Spring Valley remain...
Memories & Milestones
Kyra Hills, of Rifle, with Elks district hoop shoot chairman Mark Gorman, won first place in the Elks mountain district hoop shoot, which was held at Rifle Middle School on Jan. 12. Rifle Lodge #2195...
Readers Say Thanks
All hail All Dogs & Cats I just wanted to alert the community to what an asset we have with All Dogs & Cats Veterinary Center. I have had a dog that was hit by...
Deadline for Swift grants is this Friday
A reminder that Friday is the deadline for Garfield County educational nonprofit organizations to apply for Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grants to be announced later this spring. Swift Communications is the Post Independent’s parent company....
Readers Say Thanks
Operation Christmas Child collects 3,659 shoebox gifts I am writing to thank Roaring Fork Valley residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need over the holiday season. The Rocky Mountain Area...
Memories & Milestones
Happy birthday, Bob Bob Byram turns 50 today. He has lived in the Roaring Fork/New Castle area since 1988. Keep on runnin’.
Sopris Elementary en busca de participantes con visualización escolar
(Editor’s note: This story first appeared in English in the Jan. 25 edition of the Post Independent. Translation services provided by Dolores Duarte Sosa.) — La escuela Sopris Elementary en Glenwood Springs está a punto...
New Castle’s River Center hosts clothing distribution Saturday
Friday afternoon, numerous volunteers sorted through piles of donations in preparation for the Wardrobe Clothing Distribution Saturday at the River Center in New Castle. The Wardrobe Clothing Distribution will take place between 11 a.m. and...
Readers Say Thanks
Salvation Army Adopt-A-Family program a success again this year A huge thank-you to all who participated and were involved in making the Salvation Army Adopt-A-Family program a success again this year. Our generous donors, including...
Memories & Milestones
25 years at Arby’s and 94 years old Dorothy Bale is a Glenwood Springs native and the oldest employee of Arby’s. On Jan. 4, 2019, she celebrated 25 years working at the Arby’s store located at...
Memories & Milestones
Glenwood Elks assist the needy Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge 2286, led by PER Kathy Yost, delivered food, and provided hot meals, to those in need this holiday season. Boy Scout Troop 225 collected donations for...
Memories & Milestones
GSMS students learn about benefits and dangers of coal and natural gas Seventh-graders at Glenwood Springs Middle School, connecting to the values of serving the community and the world, have been working with topics concerning...