Business briefs: Edward Jones branch team qualifies for premier conference

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Hollis Kelley and his branch team members, Tami Stroud and Vivian Surin, recently qualified for Edward Jones’ premier recognition conference, the Drucker Council.

The conference celebrates the contributions and achievements of 75 of the most successful branch teams from the firm’s more than 15,000, according to a news release. The event takes place in Phoenix on May 10-11.

During the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with firm leaders and one another, sharing ideas and feedback on how the firm can continue to grow its impact for its clients, colleagues and the communities it serves, the release states.

The conference is named after business guru the late Peter Drucker, a longtime consultant to Edward Jones.

“Our Drucker Council attendees exemplify what it means to be purpose driven, setting the standard for excellence and building successful practices based on deep personal relationships. The work they do is making a tremendous impact for their clients and in their communities,” Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events, said in the release.

This is the first time Kelley and his branch team have qualified for the conference, now in its second year.

“We are incredibly honored that our team has qualified for the Drucker Council and can collaborate with our leaders and colleagues,” Kelley said. “But the real honor is knowing our clients have placed their trust in us as we partner with them to help them realize the lives they envision for themselves and their families.”

James joins Kalamaya|Goscha law firm

Kalamaya | Goscha welcomes new associate attorney Nick James to the law firm’s criminal defense and personal injury Glenwood Springs team.

James began his legal career as a public defender in El Paso County (Colorado Springs) where he handled thousands of criminal cases as a senior deputy public defender, a news release states. He took every level of criminal case to trial as a public defender and relishes the challenges that come when handling complex criminal cases.

Later, James took some time away from the law and hiked through the Appalachian Trail before spending the past winter chasing powder through the American West and Canada, the release states. He graduated from the University of California, Irvine School of Law in 2016, earning awards for his pro bono service and winning the school’s trial advocacy competition.

James will be based out of Kalamaya | Goscha’s office in Glenwood Springs.