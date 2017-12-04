Community Brief

Understanding Medicare and Social Security

Understanding Medicare and Social Security will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. Medicare topics covered include how do I enroll; when can I sign up; what if I am still working; what does Medicare cost; do I need additional coverage; what is a Medicare Savings Program and do I qualify; when can I sign up for Medicare D (prescription drug coverage); and more. Social Security topics include how to understand your social security statement; how to estimate your retirement, disability and survivor's benefits; how to create an online account; the fastest way to verify Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits; understanding your benefit verification letter; and more. Information will be presented by High Country RSVP, Volunteer Medicare Counselors and no insurance brokers will be represented. The class is free but there is a $5 requested donation for copied materials. To register by phone, call 970-945-7486 or go online to http://coloradomtn.edu/classes/register_for_classes/. Click on Continuing Education Registration, and register by using syn # 08229.