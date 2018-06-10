Community Briefs

Glenwood Springs Art Guild June demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's June demonstration will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Joan Chovanec, the director of the Preschool at Colorado Mountain College, will discuss "Art in a Prechool Setting." The general meeting will follow. These demonstrations are free to the public. For more information, call Alice at 948-3204.

Movie Musical Nights

This summer, each Tuesday movie night will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library and will feature a classic musical voted on by the community. The series includes "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" ('70s version) on July 10 and concludes on July 24 with "Wizard of Oz." Light refreshments will be served, and comfy blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Free and open to all ages. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Special Olympics seeks coaches

Special Olympics Colorado-Glenwood Springs Local Program-is in need of coaches this summer for bocce ball and softball. The season runs mid-June through Aug. 4 (culminating at our Western Regional Summer Classic). Coaches may choose to take their team on to state competition on Aug. 19 in Colorado Springs, but it is not mandatory. Practices should be conducted once or twice a week, preparing athletes for knowledge of the rules and skills to enhance performance. Special Olympics Colorado is a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

If you are interested in becoming involved, call Julie Fite, Western Regional Manager, at 970-945-0395

Lens on Climate Change Films free public screening

Join the Youth Water Leadership Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Third Street Center Gym, 520 S. Third St. in Carbondale to celebrate films made by middle and high school students that explore the effects of climate change on their community. These students come from Roaring Fork Valley schools and have been making their films with the guidance of science and film mentors from CU and Colorado Film School. Free and open to the public. Learn more at http://www.wildroseeducation.com/news or by calling 970-510-0697.