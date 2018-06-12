Community Briefs

Kaleb's Katch in New Castle

Kaleb's Katch will be in Burning Mountain Park from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, June 14, offering salmon, shrimp and halibut steaks.

Art Journal for Teens

Art Journal for Teens for ages 12-18 takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at the New Castle Community Center. Participants will create an artistic journal cover, using collage layers. All needed materials will be supplied. Each participant will take a journal home at the end of the 90-minute class. Taught by Kelley Cox, fee is $10. Online registration available at newcastlerec.com.

Art and ice cream

Art and ice cream takes place from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at the New Castle Community Center. The event is designed for kids ages 3-6 years old, but any child who would like to participate is welcome. Each participant will complete an ice cream-themed collage and enjoy an ice cream treat afterwards. All children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by a guardian. Instructed by Kelley Cox, fee is $10.

Recommended Stories For You

Flag Day Ceremony

Come to Veltus Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 14, to learn things you never knew about the history of our flag. Boy Scouts will present each of the country's historic flags beginning with those used during the Revolutionary War period, the War of 1812, and on to the red, white and blue 50-stars and stripes. Members of Glenwood Springs BPOE Elks Lodge 2286 will narrate the event and explain how each flag fits into the country's history. Old flags will be accepted for appropriate disposal.