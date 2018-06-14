Community Briefs

Summer SAWlebration

The Summer SAWlebration takes place from 5 p.m. until dark Friday, June 15, at S.A.W., 525 Buggy Circle in Carbondale. Creative professionals will be opening up their studios to share new pottery, jewelry, prints, paintings, living plants, floral arrangements and more. This event is free and open to the public. Kids will have the opportunity to get their hands into some wet clay and contribute to a fun modeled imaginary version of Carbondale. For more information and updates on the event visit the S.A.W. website at sawcarbondale.com, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

Movie Musical Afternoons

Teens are invited join visit the Silt Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. Featured musicals will be "Hairspray" (PG, 2007) on June 15, "Grease" (PG-13) on June 29, "Little Shop of Horrors" (PG-13) on July 13, and "Wayne's World" (PG-13) on July 27. All events are free and will be on Fridays at 3 p.m. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

A Craft that Rocks

Have you heard of the new craze of decorating rocks then hiding them for others to find? The Rifle Library hosts an afternoon of rock painting fun at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 19. Rocks and supplies provided, just bring your own creativity. Anyone ages 10-18 is invited. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.