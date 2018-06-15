Community Briefs

Special Olympics seeks coaches

Special Olympics Colorado-Glenwood Springs Local Program-is in need of coaches this summer for bocce ball and softball. The season runs mid-June through Aug. 4 (culminating at our Western Regional Summer Classic). Coaches may choose to take their team on to state competition on Aug. 19 in Colorado Springs, but it is not mandatory. Practices should be conducted once or twice a week, preparing athletes for knowledge of the rules and skills to enhance performance. Special Olympics Colorado is a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

If you are interested in becoming involved, call Julie Fite, Western Regional Manager, at 970-945-0395

Play it LOUD

Teens are invited to visit the Silt Library and sing and dance the afternoon away. The Wii will be setup for Sing-it, Just Dance, Guitar Hero and/or Rockband. This event will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 22, and also Friday, July 20. For more information about these free Summer Reading events call the library at 970-876-5500.

The Denver Zoo visits the libraries

Recommended Stories For You

The Garfield County Libraries host Denver Zoo staff and live animal ambassadors for a whirlwind expedition around the world to conquer your fears and pique your interests about the slithering, scuttling, climbing and flying animal wonders with whom we share our planet. You may even get a hands-on experience, where you personally meet and touch one of the animal stars. The free events start on Tuesday, June 19, at 11:30 a.m. at the Carbondale Branch Library, and then at 2:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library. On Wednesday, June 20, the events continue at 11:30 a.m. at the Silt Branch Library and at 2:30 p.m. at the New Castle Branch Library. We'll finish up on Thursday, June 21, at 11:30 a.m. at the Rifle Branch Library and 2:30 p.m. at the Parachute Branch Library. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Movie Musical Afternoons

Teens are invited join visit the Silt Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. Featured musicals will be "Grease" (PG-13) on June 29, "Little Shop of Horrors" (PG-13) on July 13, and "Wayne's World" (PG-13) on July 27. All events are free and will be on Fridays at 3 p.m. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Movie Musical Nights

This summer, each Tuesday movie night will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library and will feature a classic musical voted on by the community. The series includes "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" ('70s version) on July 10 and concludes on July 24 with "Wizard of Oz." Light refreshments will be served, and comfy blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Free and open to all ages. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Lens on Climate Change Films free public screening

Join the Youth Water Leadership Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Third Street Center Gym, 520 S. Third St. in Carbondale to celebrate films made by middle and high school students that explore the effects of climate change on their community. These students come from Roaring Fork Valley schools and have been making their films with the guidance of science and film mentors from CU and Colorado Film School. Free and open to the public. Learn more at http://www.wildroseeducation.com/news or by calling 970-510-0697.

A Craft that Rocks

Have you heard of the new craze of decorating rocks then hiding them for others to find? The Rifle Library hosts an afternoon of rock painting fun at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 19. Rocks and supplies provided, just bring your own creativity. Anyone ages 10-18 is invited. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.