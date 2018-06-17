Community Briefs

A Craft that Rocks

Have you heard of the new craze of decorating rocks then hiding them for others to find? The Rifle Library hosts an afternoon of rock painting fun at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 19. Rocks and supplies provided, just bring your own creativity. Anyone ages 10-18 is invited. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

St. Brigids Women's Blacksmithing, Empowerment & Embodiment Workshop

Join Olivia Pevec and Lindsay Gurley for a five-day intensive exploration of the power and beauty of our female selves through blacksmithing and yoga at the St. Brigids Women's Blacksmithing, Empowerment & Embodiment Workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-24 at the mountain forge at Colorado Rocky Mountain School. The workshop is for 12 women between the ages of 13 and 99. Each day begins with stoking our inner fire through yoga practice before heading into the forge to learn the ancient craft of forging hot Iron. Locally sourced picnic lunch provided by The Guest House Colorado each day is included in the cost of registration. Participants will produce work they take home with them as well as a contribution piece to the Rio Grand Archway: A monument to creativity scheduled for installation in October of this year. The retreat will close with a riverside social at 13 Moons Ranch. Cost is $625. Register online at http://www.oramaia.com/events or email Lindsay@OraMaia.com to reserve a spot.

Art in the Stacks featuring Annette & Andrew Roberts-Gray

Come to the Glenwood Springs Library for an artists reception from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, featuring Annette and Andrew Roberts-Gray. These artists, who live and work in Carbondale, have melded their styles to present these collaborative works on paper. Annette is influenced by the beauty of the Rocky Mountains and paints small landscapes and nature studies in watercolor. Andrew is currently making mixed media paintings on pelxiglass that draw on distinct historical and cultural influences. This exhibit is on display at the library through June. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Recommended Stories For You

Ham Radio Field Day 2018

The Ski Country Amateur Radio Club will be participating in a nationwide emergency preparedness operation again this year over the weekend of June 22-24. The public is invited to observe and participate as participants use emergency power and temporary antennas to talk to other hams all over the world from the mountaintop site on Missouri Heights. Setup begins about 3 p.m. on Friday. The actual operation runs from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday. Everyone can participate. The club will help with making contacts, using the radios and antennas, and using the computer to log contacts. Ham license testing will be available at the site. For more information and directions, visit http://www.k0rv.org; http://k0rvwordpress.com; or call Sue at 379-3488.

Movie night at Bristlecone

Bristlecone Mountain Sports in Basalt kicks off the summer with an evening of films, happy hour and river conservation Saturday, June 23. Happy hour is 7-8 p.m., and show starts at 8 p.m. The evening features a selection of films from the 2018 Orvis Down the Hatch reel as well as several local films, beer and wine cash bar, free snacks, raffle prizes and silent auction. All ticket sales will be donated to the Roaring Fork Conservancy. Tickets are $20 and are available at Bristlecone, 781 E Valley Road, by cash or check.