Community Briefs

Arts Camp for kids 9-14

In partnership with The New Castle Recreation Department and The Liberty Park Mural Project, The Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus will offer a four-day public arts camp June 25-28, in front of the New Castle Community Center for ages 9-14. Under the direction of talented artist and mural painter Valerie Rose, students will create and design painting that will be incorporated into a public mural project in Liberty Park on Main Street in New Castle. For information and registration contact newcastlerec.com Cost $60 for all four days, or $20 per day.

Karaoke and music trivia party

Teens are invited to join us at the Glenwood Springs Library for an afternoon of music trivia and karaoke. The fun will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 27. This Summer Reading event is free and open to all teens. Call 970-945-5958 for more information.

A Craft that Rocks

Have you heard of the new craze of decorating rocks then hiding them for others to find? The Rifle Library hosts an afternoon of rock painting fun at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 19. Rocks and supplies provided, just bring your own creativity. Anyone ages 10-18 is invited. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

St. Brigids Women's Blacksmithing, Empowerment & Embodiment Workshop

Join Olivia Pevec and Lindsay Gurley for a five-day intensive exploration of the power and beauty of our female selves through blacksmithing and yoga at the St. Brigids Women's Blacksmithing, Empowerment & Embodiment Workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-24 at the mountain forge at Colorado Rocky Mountain School. The workshop is for 12 women between the ages of 13 and 99. Each day begins with stoking our inner fire through yoga practice before heading into the forge to learn the ancient craft of forging hot Iron. Locally sourced picnic lunch provided by The Guest House Colorado each day is included in the cost of registration. Participants will produce work they take home with them as well as a contribution piece to the Rio Grand Archway: A monument to creativity scheduled for installation in October of this year. The retreat will close with a riverside social at 13 Moons Ranch. Cost is $625. Register online at http://www.oramaia.com/events or email Lindsay@OraMaia.com to reserve a spot.