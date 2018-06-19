Community briefs

St. Brigids Women's Blacksmithing, Empowerment & Embodiment Workshop

Join Olivia Pevec and Lindsay Gurley for a five-day intensive exploration of the power and beauty of our female selves through blacksmithing and yoga at the St. Brigids Women's Blacksmithing, Empowerment & Embodiment Workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-24 at the mountain forge at Colorado Rocky Mountain School. The workshop is for 12 women between the ages of 13 and 99. Each day begins with stoking our inner fire through yoga practice before heading into the forge to learn the ancient craft of forging hot Iron. Locally sourced picnic lunch provided by The Guest House Colorado each day is included in the cost of registration. Participants will produce work they take home with them as well as a contribution piece to the Rio Grand Archway: A monument to creativity scheduled for installation in October of this year. The retreat will close with a riverside social at 13 Moons Ranch. Cost is $625. Register online at http://www.oramaia.com/events or email Lindsay@OraMaia.com to reserve a spot.

Art in the Stacks featuring Annette & Andrew Roberts-Gray

Come to the Glenwood Springs Library for an artists reception from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, featuring Annette and Andrew Roberts-Gray. These artists, who live and work in Carbondale, have melded their styles to present these collaborative works on paper. Annette is influenced by the beauty of the Rocky Mountains and paints small landscapes and nature studies in watercolor. Andrew is currently making mixed media paintings on pelxiglass that draw on distinct historical and cultural influences. This exhibit is on display at the library through June. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Ham Radio Field Day 2018

The Ski Country Amateur Radio Club will be participating in a nationwide emergency preparedness operation again this year over the weekend of June 22-24. The public is invited to observe and participate as participants use emergency power and temporary antennas to talk to other hams all over the world from the mountaintop site on Missouri Heights. Setup begins about 3 p.m. on Friday. The actual operation runs from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday. Everyone can participate. The club will help with making contacts, using the radios and antennas, and using the computer to log contacts. Ham license testing will be available at the site. For more information and directions, visit http://www.k0rv.org; http://k0rvwordpress.com; or call Sue at 379-3488.

Movie night at Bristlecone

Bristlecone Mountain Sports in Basalt kicks off the summer with an evening of films, happy hour and river conservation Saturday, June 23. Happy hour is 7-8 p.m., and show starts at 8 p.m. The evening features a selection of films from the 2018 Orvis Down the Hatch reel as well as several local films, beer and wine cash bar, free snacks, raffle prizes and silent auction. All ticket sales will be donated to the Roaring Fork Conservancy. Tickets are $20 and are available at Bristlecone, 781 E Valley Road, by cash or check.

Italian sausage dinner

The Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge in West Glenwood will be having an Italian sausage dinner open to the public from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 29. Italian sausage sandwiches or cheeseburgers will be available for $10. There will also be a drawing for the winners of the annual scholarship raffle.

Movie musical afternoons

Teens are invited to the New Castle Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. Musicals include "West Side Story" (NR) on June 29, "School of Rock" (PG-13) on July 13, and "Beauty and the Beast" (PG, live action) on July 27. All events are free and will be on Fridays at 3 p.m. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

Music workshop on the Rosybelle Maker Bus

Teens are invited at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, to the New Castle Library for a special music workshop on the Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus. This event is free and part of Summer Reading, but due to space constraints it has a limit of 12 participants. For more information call 970-984-2346.

2018 Dirty Hog Dash in New Castle

The Dirty Hog Dash mud run takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 21, at the VIX Ranch Park in Castle Valley, north of New Castle, at the end of North Wildhorse Drive. This messy event with 20 obstacles is for kids 4-14 years old. All participants will receive a 2018 Dirty Hog Dash T-shirt, sweatband, participation medal and a coupon for a free hot dog, drink and chips. Entry is $25 until June 30, $35 July 1-20, and $50 the day of the event. Early registration is encouraged at http://www.newcastlerec.com.

Movie Musical Afternoons

Teens are invited join visit the Silt Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. Featured musicals will be "Grease" (PG-13) on June 29, "Little Shop of Horrors" (PG-13) on July 13, and "Wayne's World" (PG-13) on July 27. All events are free and will be on Fridays at 3 p.m. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Movie Musical Nights

This summer, each Tuesday movie night will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library and will feature a classic musical voted on by the community. The series includes "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" ('70s version) on July 10 and concludes on July 24 with "Wizard of Oz." Light refreshments will be served, and comfy blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Free and open to all ages. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.