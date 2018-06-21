Community Briefs

Ham Radio Field Day 2018

The Ski Country Amateur Radio Club will be participating in a nationwide emergency preparedness operation again this year over the weekend of June 22-24. The public is invited to observe and participate as participants use emergency power and temporary antennas to talk to other hams all over the world from the mountaintop site on Missouri Heights. Setup begins about 3 p.m. on Friday. The actual operation runs from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday. Everyone can participate. The club will help with making contacts, using the radios and antennas, and using the computer to log contacts. Ham license testing will be available at the site. For more information and directions, visit http://www.k0rv.org; http://k0rvwordpress.com; or call Sue at 379-3488.

Aaron Roberts-Gray Memorial Scholarship Benefit

A benefit for the Aaron Roberts-Gray Memorial Scholarship will take place from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at SAW, 525 Buggy Circle, Carbondale. Presented by Annette and Andrew Roberts-Gray, the event will feature works on paper, paintings, ceramics, Ghanesh and food and drink. Two Rivers Community Foundation hosts the Aaron Roberts-Gray Memorial Fund and will also accept donations made by check with a memo indicating Aaron Roberts-Gray Memorial Scholarship. or mail to Two Rivers Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1539, Glenwood Springs 81601.

Movie night at Bristlecone

Bristlecone Mountain Sports in Basalt kicks off the summer with an evening of films, happy hour and river conservation Saturday, June 23. Happy hour is 7-8 p.m., and show starts at 8 p.m. The evening features a selection of films from the 2018 Orvis Down the Hatch reel as well as several local films, beer and wine cash bar, free snacks, raffle prizes and silent auction. All ticket sales will be donated to the Roaring Fork Conservancy. Tickets are $20 and are available at Bristlecone, 781 E Valley Road, by cash or check.

Recommended Stories For You

Play it LOUD

Teens are invited to visit the Silt Library and sing and dance the afternoon away. The Wii will be setup for Sing-it, Just Dance, Guitar Hero and/or Rockband. This event will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 22, and also Friday, July 20. For more information about these free Summer Reading events call the library at 970-876-5500.

Arts Camp for kids 9-14

In partnership with The New Castle Recreation Department and The Liberty Park Mural Project, The Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus will offer a four-day public arts camp June 25-28, in front of the New Castle Community Center for ages 9-14. Under the direction of talented artist and mural painter Valerie Rose, students will create and design painting that will be incorporated into a public mural project in Liberty Park on Main Street in New Castle. For information and registration contact newcastlerec.com Cost $60 for all four days, or $20 per day.

Redstone summer concerts

Redstone Art Gallery presents the Summer 2018 free concerts from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays July 10 and Aug. 7. Music will feature '40s, '50s, '60s genre and jazz. For more information, call 963-3790.