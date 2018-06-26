Community Briefs

Arts Camp for kids 9-14

In partnership with The New Castle Recreation Department and The Liberty Park Mural Project, The Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus will offer a four-day public arts camp June 25-28, in front of the New Castle Community Center for ages 9-14. Under the direction of talented artist and mural painter Valerie Rose, students will create and design painting that will be incorporated into a public mural project in Liberty Park on Main Street in New Castle. For information and registration contact newcastlerec.com Cost $60 for all four days, or $20 per day.

Karaoke and music trivia party

Teens are invited to join us at the Glenwood Springs Library for an afternoon of music trivia and karaoke. The fun will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 27. This Summer Reading event is free and open to all teens. Call 970-945-5958 for more information.

Tai Chi and Chai Tea

The town of New Castle and Lyn Byars are hosting a 90-minute mini-seminar to discuss the origin and development of Tai Chi, give a short demonstration and host a question-and-answer session from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the New Castle Community Center.

Italian sausage dinner

The Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge in West Glenwood will be having an Italian sausage dinner open to the public from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 29. Italian sausage sandwiches or cheeseburgers will be available for $10. There will also be a drawing for the winners of the annual scholarship raffle.

New Castle movie musical afternoons

Teens are invited to the New Castle Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. Musicals include "West Side Story" (NR) on June 29, "School of Rock" (PG-13) on July 13, and "Beauty and the Beast" (PG, live action) on July 27. All events are free and will be on Fridays at 3 p.m. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

Music workshop on the Rosybelle Maker Bus

Teens are invited at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, to the New Castle Library for a special music workshop on the Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus. This event is free and part of Summer Reading, but due to space constraints it has a limit of 12 participants. For more information call 970-984-2346.

Silt movie musical afternoons

Teens are invited join visit the Silt Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. Featured musicals will be "Grease" (PG-13) on June 29, "Little Shop of Horrors" (PG-13) on July 13, and "Wayne's World" (PG-13) on July 27. All events are free and will be on Fridays at 3 p.m. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

New Castle market seeks vendors

The New Castle Community Market is seeking vendors for 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday markets running July 12 through Sept. 13. If interested contact Noreen Nolan at 970-984-3420.

Junk Food Art

Teens are invited to the Rifle Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, for this delicious Summer Reading event where we'll combine two of your favorite things: junk food and art. Supplies will be provided, and creations will be judged by very enthusiastic food lovers. Free, and everyone age 10-18 is welcome. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

80th anniversary birthday party and ice cream social

The Garfield County Libraries celebrate their 80th anniversary with cake and ice cream. The first parties will be held on Tuesday, July 3, with start times of noon in Carbondale, 1 p.m. in New Castle and Silt, and 2:30 p.m. in Glenwood Springs. Then on Thursday, July 5, parties start at 11:30 a.m. in Rifle and 2:30 p.m. in Parachute. Everyone is welcome to attend whichever date and time is the most convenient. All events are free and open to the public as part of the Summer Reading Program. For more information visit the local library or http://www.gcpld.org.