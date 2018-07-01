Community Briefs

Libraries closed for Independence Day

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Thursday, July 5. Patrons can still browse and request books, movies, and more at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

Digital Music for Teens with Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus

Register for a special hands-on digital music making event featuring Turntable Scratch and mixing, Beats Lab, Digital Composition and Editing, and Garage Band. This free workshop will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 6, on the Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus at the Rifle Library. There is a limit of 12 participants so sign up soon at the front desk of the library or by calling 970-625-3471.

Junk Food Art

Teens are invited to the Rifle Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, for this delicious Summer Reading event where we'll combine two of your favorite things: junk food and art. Supplies will be provided, and creations will be judged by very enthusiastic food lovers. Free, and everyone age 10-18 is welcome. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Recommended Stories For You

80th anniversary birthday party and ice cream social

The Garfield County Libraries celebrate their 80th anniversary with cake and ice cream. The first parties will be held on Tuesday, July 3, with start times of noon in Carbondale, 1 p.m. in New Castle and Silt, and 2:30 p.m. in Glenwood Springs. Then on Thursday, July 5, parties start at 11:30 a.m. in Rifle and 2:30 p.m. in Parachute. Everyone is welcome to attend whichever date and time is the most convenient. All events are free and open to the public as part of the Summer Reading Program. For more information visit the local library or http://www.gcpld.org.