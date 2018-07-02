Community Briefs

ArtillumA Dance Company presents "Bleu"

"Bleu" is a multi-style dance experience featuring a cast of 16 local youth. It will be featured for the fifth set of children's Summer Reading Program events at the Garfield County Libraries, and will address topics such as peer pressure, bullying, and finding your own identity. Events begin on Tuesday, July 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Carbondale Library, and then at 2:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library. On Wednesday, July 11, the events continue at 11:30 a.m. at the Silt Library and at 2:30 p.m. at the New Castle Library. "Bleu" finishes up on Thursday, July 12, at 11:30 a.m. at the Rifle Library and 2:30 p.m. at the Parachute Library. These events are free and open to all ages. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Hands-Only CPR and Safety Training Class

Adults and teens are invited to join us for an informative, potentially life-saving, experience at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, at the Rifle Library. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival. This free one-hour course led by Landon Churchill of Big Red Fire Training will give you the tools you need to perform effective, hands-only CPR. The class will also include Stop The Bleed training. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Art Guild supply sale

The members of the Glenwood Springs Art Guild are cleaning out their art closets and will be selling gently used and never used art supplies and books from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 14, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. All proceeds will go to the Art Guild's scholarship fund. Any unsold items will be donated to local schools. For further information call Alice at 948-3204.

Recommended Stories For You

Ice Cream Science

Teens are invited to the Rifle Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, to experiment with how ice cream is made and then taste the results. Free, and everyone age 10-18 is welcome. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Redstone summer concerts

Redstone Art Gallery presents the Summer 2018 free concerts from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays July 10 and Aug. 7. Music will feature '40s, '50s, '60s genre and jazz. For more information, call 963-3790.