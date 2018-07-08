Community Briefs
July 8, 2018
ArtillumA Dance Company presents "Bleu"
"Bleu" is a multi-style dance experience featuring a cast of 16 local youth. It will be featured for the fifth set of children's Summer Reading Program events at the Garfield County Libraries, and will address topics such as peer pressure, bullying, and finding your own identity. Events begin on Tuesday, July 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Carbondale Library, and then at 2:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library. On Wednesday, July 11, the events continue at 11:30 a.m. at the Silt Library and at 2:30 p.m. at the New Castle Library. "Bleu" finishes up on Thursday, July 12, at 11:30 a.m. at the Rifle Library and 2:30 p.m. at the Parachute Library. These events are free and open to all ages. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Basalt fire day 4: 5,200 acres, 0% contained; Hickenlooper, Gardner, Tipton visit
- Basalt Fire day 3: 0% containment, fire grows to 4,900 acres, 3 homes lost
- Firefighters gain ground on Lake Christine Fire, expect 30% containment late Sunday
- ‘Moron’ flies drone above Lake Christine Fire, draws ire of fire command, elected officials
- Feds take charge of Lake Christine Fire, but it likely will burn for weeks