Community Briefs

ArtillumA Dance Company presents "Bleu"

"Bleu" is a multi-style dance experience featuring a cast of 16 local youth. It will be featured for the fifth set of children's Summer Reading Program events at the Garfield County Libraries, and will address topics such as peer pressure, bullying, and finding your own identity. Events begin on Tuesday, July 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Carbondale Library, and then at 2:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library. On Wednesday, July 11, the events continue at 11:30 a.m. at the Silt Library and at 2:30 p.m. at the New Castle Library. "Bleu" finishes up on Thursday, July 12, at 11:30 a.m. at the Rifle Library and 2:30 p.m. at the Parachute Library. These events are free and open to all ages. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.