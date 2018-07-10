Community Briefs

H2O Day

Cool off from the summer heat with a variety of water features on the front lawn of the Glenwood Springs Community Center starting at 11:30 Wednesday, July 11. All children 7 and under are welcome to attend. Cost is $5.

Ice Cream Science

Teens are invited to the Rifle Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, to experiment with how ice cream is made and then taste the results. Free, and everyone age 10-18 is welcome. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.