Community Briefs
July 10, 2018
H2O Day
Cool off from the summer heat with a variety of water features on the front lawn of the Glenwood Springs Community Center starting at 11:30 Wednesday, July 11. All children 7 and under are welcome to attend. Cost is $5.
Ice Cream Science
Teens are invited to the Rifle Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, to experiment with how ice cream is made and then taste the results. Free, and everyone age 10-18 is welcome. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.
