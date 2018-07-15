Community Briefs

Roaring Fork Enrichment fundraiser

A benefit/art show/silent auction for early memory loss group Roaring Fork Enrichment will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 20, at the Third Street Center's Gymnasium in Carbondale. Previously known as Roaring Fork Brain Train, the program's full name is Roaring Fork Enrichment: A Program for Early Memory Loss And Caregiver Respite. The event's goals are to raise funds for the program and awareness in the community. Music will be provided by Barry Chapman; framed art pieces created by the program participants will be for sale, and there will be silent auction items and demonstrations of the program's activities. Food and beverages will be served. A donation of $20 per person or $30 for a couple is suggested. For info, see: http://www.mycommunityhealthfoundation.org or rfbt.mchf@gmail.com, or 970-319-8829.