Community Briefs

Air Guitar Competition

See if you have what it takes to be an air guitar legend. Teens are invited to an epic competition of riffs, solos, and lip-syncing skills at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the Glenwood Springs Library or at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Rifle Library to close out the 2018 Summer Reading event series. Everyone ages 10 to 18 is eligible, and air guitars provided to the first 24 participants. For more information about this free event call the Rifle Library at 970-625-3471 or Glenwood Library at 970-945-5958.

Silt Heydays

Silt Heydays are coming July 27 to 29 to Stoney Ridge Park. This year's theme is "Silt Heydays Under the Big Top," with a concert Friday, July 27; breakfast, parade featuring The Salida Circus, food, craft vendors and free music at Stoney Ridge, and additional events at the Silt Historical Park on Saturday, July 28; and the Heyday Car show on Sunday, July 29. Tickets for the Friday concert, booth, parade and car show forms are available at http://www.townofsilt.org under the tab for special events, or during normal business hours at the town of Silt Office. For more information call 970-876-5861.

Call for Mountain Fair volunteers

Carbondale Arts is seeking volunteers to help with everything from the Green Team to the Peace Patrol at the 47th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair taking place July 27 to 29 at Sopris Park. Volunteering is the heart and soul of the fair, with over 300 community members helping to make this tradition not just possible but free to all. It is a great way to meet new people and be part of a 47-year-old festivity that brings the Roaring Fork Valley community together. Volunteers can sign up at http://www.carbondalearts.com.

Movie Musical Afternoons

Teens are invited join visit the Silt Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. The final musical will be "Wayne's World" (PG-13) at 3 p.m. Friday, July 27. All events are free. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Movie musical afternoons

Teens are invited to the New Castle Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. The final musical is "Beauty and the Beast" (PG, live action) at 3 p.m. Friday, July 27. All events are free. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

Songs that Speak to Us

Join accomplished singer/songwriters Frank Martin and Mateo Sandate for a duet performance at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19. You'll hear things in a new way as they share songs, genres and artists that have influenced them. Free and open to all ages as part of the Summer Reading event series for adults. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.