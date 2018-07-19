Community Briefs

Roaring Fork Enrichment fundraiser

A benefit/art show/silent auction for early memory loss group Roaring Fork Enrichment will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 20, at the Third Street Center's Gymnasium in Carbondale. Previously known as Roaring Fork Brain Train, the program's full name is Roaring Fork Enrichment: A Program for Early Memory Loss And Caregiver Respite. The event's goals are to raise funds for the program and awareness in the community. Music will be provided by Barry Chapman; framed art pieces created by the program participants will be for sale, and there will be silent auction items and demonstrations of the program's activities. Food and beverages will be served. A donation of $20 per person or $30 for a couple is suggested. For info, see: http://www.mycommunityhealthfoundation.org or rfbt.mchf@gmail.com, or 970-319-8829.

Redstone summer concerts

Redstone Art Gallery presents a Summer 2018 free concert from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7. Music will feature '40s, '50s, '60s genre and jazz. For more information, call 963-3790.

Air Guitar Competition

See if you have what it takes to be an air guitar legend. Teens are invited to an epic competition of riffs, solos and lip-syncing skills at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the Glenwood Springs Library to close out the 2018 Summer Reading event series for teens. Everyone age 10-18 is eligible, and air guitars provided to the first 24 participants. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-945-5958.