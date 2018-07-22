Community Briefs

Air Guitar Competition

See if you have what it takes to be an air guitar legend. Teens are invited to an epic competition of riffs, solos and lip-syncing skills at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the Glenwood Springs Library to close out the 2018 Summer Reading event series for teens. Everyone age 10-18 is eligible, and air guitars provided to the first 24 participants. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-945-5958.

Movie Musical Afternoons

Teens are invited join visit the Silt Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. The final musical will be "Wayne's World" (PG-13) at 3 p.m. Friday, July 27. All events are free. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Movie musical afternoons

Teens are invited to the New Castle Library for afternoon movies and popcorn. The final musical is "Beauty and the Beast" (PG, live action) at 3 p.m. Friday, July 27. All events are free. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

Silt Heydays

Silt Heydays are coming July 27-29 to Stoney Ridge Park. This year's theme is "Silt Heydays Under the Big Top," with a ZZ Top tribute and Tom Petty tribute concert on Friday, July 27; breakfast, parade featuring The Salida Circus, strongman/woman contest, other contests, vintage base ball game, food, craft vendors, Kids Zone and free music at Stoney Ridge, and additional events at the Silt Historical Park on Saturday, July 28; and the Heyday Car show on Sunday, July 29. Tickets for the Friday concert, booth, parade and car show forms are available at http://www.townofsilt.org under the tab for special events, or during normal business hours at the town of Silt Office. For more information call 970-876-5861.

Call for Mountain Fair volunteers

Carbondale Arts is seeking volunteers to help with everything from the Green Team to the Peace Patrol at the 47th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair taking place July 27-29 at Sopris Park. Volunteering is the heart and soul of the fair, with over 300 community members helping to make this tradition not just possible but free to all. It is a great way to meet new people and be part of a 47-year-old festivity that brings the Roaring Fork Valley community together. Volunteers can sign up at http://www.carbondalearts.com.

"Oh, the Places You'll Go!" Escape Room

Can you break out, escape, get away? Have fun, turn back on your brain, and get ready for school by playing our Seuss-themed escape room at the Rifle Library on Friday, Aug. 3. Register early for a 45-minute time slot. Group sizes are limited to 10 participants, and parents must accompany young children. This escape room is free, and open to all kids. To register, or for more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

80 Years of Community

See what the library means to your community and celebrate the past with an interactive exhibit at the Glenwood Springs Library in August. View important documents, articles, and artifacts from the Garfield County Libraries' 80 years and the Glenwood Springs Library's five years at the new facility. You can also write a story, draw a picture, or find that one word that describes your love of your community library and have it become a part of the art. This exhibit begins Monday, Aug. 6, and runs through the end of August. For more information call the Glenwood Springs Library at 970-945-5958.