Community Briefs

"Oh, the Places You'll Go!" Escape Room

Can you break out, escape, get away? Have fun, turn back on your brain, and get ready for school by playing our Seuss-themed escape room at the Rifle Library on Friday, Aug. 3. Register early for a 45-minute time slot. Group sizes are limited to 10 participants, and parents must accompany young children. This escape room is free, and open to all kids. To register, or for more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

80 Years of Community

See what the library means to your community and celebrate the past with an interactive exhibit at the Glenwood Springs Library in August. View important documents, articles, and artifacts from the Garfield County Libraries' 80 years and the Glenwood Springs Library's five years at the new facility. You can also write a story, draw a picture, or find that one word that describes your love of your community library and have it become a part of the art. This exhibit begins Monday, Aug. 6, and runs through the end of August. For more information call the Glenwood Springs Library at 970-945-5958.

Air Guitar Competition

See if you have what it takes to be an air guitar legend. Teens are invited to an epic competition of riffs, solos, and lip-syncing skills at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Rifle Library to close out the 2018 Summer Reading event series. Everyone age 10-18 is eligible, and air guitars provided to the first 24 participants. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-625-3471.

Second Saturday Flea Market

The Elks Lodge in Glenwood Springs will hold its annual Second Saturday Flea Market at its facility at 51939 Highway 6 in West Glenwood between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. Buy, sell or trade anything. Hold your garage sale here and save the hassle on your driveway. Plenty of parking. To request a vendor space contact Doug Meyers at dmeyers@sopris.net or activities@elks.com. Cost is $25 per booth. Proceeds go to Elks charities.

Redstone summer concerts

Redstone Art Gallery presents the Summer 2018 free concerts from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 7. Music will feature '40s, '50s, '60s genre and jazz. For more information, call 963-3790.