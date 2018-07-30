Community Briefs
July 30, 2018
Air Guitar Competition
See if you have what it takes to be an air guitar legend. Teens are invited to an epic competition of riffs, solos, and lip-syncing skills at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Rifle Library to close out the 2018 Summer Reading event series. Everyone age 10-18 is eligible, and air guitars provided to the first 24 participants. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-625-3471.
