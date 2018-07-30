Community Briefs

Air Guitar Competition

See if you have what it takes to be an air guitar legend. Teens are invited to an epic competition of riffs, solos, and lip-syncing skills at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Rifle Library to close out the 2018 Summer Reading event series. Everyone age 10-18 is eligible, and air guitars provided to the first 24 participants. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-625-3471.