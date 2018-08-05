Community Briefs

80 Years of Community

See what the library means to your community and celebrate the past with an interactive exhibit at the Glenwood Springs Library in August. View important documents, articles, and artifacts from the Garfield County Libraries' 80 years and the Glenwood Springs Library's five years at the new facility. You can also write a story, draw a picture, or find that one word that describes your love of your community library and have it become a part of the art. This exhibit begins Monday, Aug. 6, and runs through the end of August. For more information call the Glenwood Springs Library at 970-945-5958.

Free lecture at 180°Wellness

Dr. David Vukelich D.C. presents Spinal Misalignment and its Correlation with Heart Disease at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at 180°Wellness in the Midland Center, 100 Midland Ave. suite #260, next to Midland Fitness.

Improper spinal alignment can cut off blood and nerve supply to vital organs such as your heart. Dr. Vukelich offers information in this free lecture to help you make better decisions about your health.

Call 945-4440 to reserve a spot.

Redstone summer concerts

Redstone Art Gallery presents the Summer 2018 free concerts from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 7. Music will feature '40s, '50s, '60s genre and jazz. For more information, call 963-3790.

Second Saturday Flea Market

The flea market at the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge in West Glenwood is looking for vendors from 8 a.m. to noon for the Second Saturday, Aug. 11. If interested in a space call Doug at 970-379-2384.

Make a fairy garden

Come to the New Castle Community Center at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, and create a container fairy garden with the town's own friend of flowers and fairies, Nanci Noffsinger. $25 covers all supplies needed. This is intended for adults and children age 7 and older. Register online by Aug. 7 at newcastlerec.com.

Hiroya Tsukamoto in concert

Hiroya Tsukamoto is an innovative guitarist and composer who fuses folk, jazz, and world music. Born and raised in Japan, he received a scholarship to Berklee College of music and came to the U.S. in 2000. His performance is described as cinematic guitar poetry and is a unique blend of eclectic acoustic music with storytelling and Japanese folk music. He will perform an intimate concert at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Silt Library. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Libraries closed for interviews

All Garfield County Libraries will be closed on Monday, Aug. 13, for interviews with finalists for the libraries' executive director position. Interviews will occur in the Community Room of the Glenwood Springs branch between 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend the morning session, which will include a presentation from each of the candidates. Normal library hours will resume at all locations on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. You can still browse, request, and renew materials during the closure on the website, http://www.gcpld.org.