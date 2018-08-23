Community Briefs
August 23, 2018
Libraries closed for Labor Day
All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The libraries will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, as normal. patrons can still browse and request books, movies, and more on the libraries' website, http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Sheriff, challenger offer two sides of arrest story
- After 10 months of living in sanctuary, Sandra Lopez returns to her family in Silt
- Lopez leaving Carbondale sanctuary after 10 months
- Husband claims in arrest affidavit his wife killed two daughters over possible divorce
- Meeting majority wants Basalt gun range reopened as soon as possible