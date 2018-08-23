 Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Community Briefs

Libraries closed for Labor Day

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The libraries will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, as normal. patrons can still browse and request books, movies, and more on the libraries' website, http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.