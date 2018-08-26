Community Briefs

Protecting Data in an Age of Cyber Warfare

The Garfield County Libraries host a presentation and discussion with author, consultant and security expert Captain Gail Harris. Over the past 20-plus years, Harris has built a unique professional career that includes breaking ground for women and African Americans in the military, providing combat-proven leadership and intelligence analysis during major international conflicts, and developing policies and strategies for mitigating cyber warfare. She is also recognized as an engaging educator, expert speaker and trusted role model for women and men in the military and civilian sectors. Harris will speak at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the New Castle Library, and Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Silt Library. Anyone can attend either event. Both are free and open to the public. For more information call 970-984-2346 or 970-876-5500.