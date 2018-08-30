Community Briefs

Redstone Labor Day Art Show

Enjoy a leisurely trip to historic Redstone this weekend for the annual Labor Day Art Show in the big tent. Share with the talented local artists on opening night Friday beginning at 6 p.m., browse through their works on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be interesting demos in diverse media, and lots of inspiration everywhere.

Basalt High alumni reunion

There will be a reunion of Basalt High School alumni at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the current BHS building. All classes graduates, teachers and friends are invited. It's a pot luck luncheon. Call Janice Duroux at 970-927-3549 for more information.

Hiroya Tsukamoto in concert

Hiroya Tsukamoto is an innovative guitarist and composer who fuses folk, jazz, and world music. Born and raised in Japan, he received a scholarship to Berklee College of music and came to the U.S. in 2000. His performance is described as cinematic guitar poetry and is a unique blend of eclectic acoustic music with storytelling and Japanese folk music. He will perform an intimate concert at 5:30 p.m., Friday at the Silt Library. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Glenwood Community Concert Association season

As the summer concerts are winding down, music lovers can look forward to the 71st season of performances brought to Glenwood Springs by the Community Concert Association. Memberships to attend all five events are available now for $40 for adults, $15 for students and $90 for families. Mail a check to CCA, PO Box 214, Glenwood Springs.

The program for this season:

Sept. 13: Brassfire, Jens Lindemann, a celebrated trumpet soloist with trio

Oct. 23: DSQ Electric, the Dallas String Quartet

Feb. 12: Leon Williams, versatile baritone

March 2: Jersey Tenors, four classically trained tenors

May 4: Sons of Serendip, finalists from America's Got Talent

Sponsors who donate $1,000 receive 10 tickets while co-sponsors/donors at $500 to $999 receive six tickets. Patrons who contribute $240 to $499 receive four tickets, while friends at the $120 to $239 level receive two tickets. All revenue goes toward artist fees plus administrative and technical costs.

Reciprocity is in effect with Craig, Delta and Grand Junction where concerts are also scheduled. This increases the number of performances to attend by joining the GWS association. More info is available at http://www.gsconcertassn.org or call Darrell Mount, 303-646-7634.