Community Briefs

New Castle drum circle

Everyone is welcome at New Castle's drum circle at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Ritter Plaza on Main Street in New Castle. It will be a great way to wrap up your Labor Day Weekend. Bring your drums, shakers, tambourine, pots and spoons or any percussion instruments and join in for an energizing gathering of friends and neighbors.

Business & Breakfast

The first session of the new monthly Business & Breakfast session will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Glenwood Springs Library and feature Trent Blizzard of BlizzardPress, who will teach Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Space is limited; RSVP at glenwoodchamber.com/seminars. This series is free to attend and brought to you by the Glenwood Springs Library, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, BlizzardPress and Post Independent. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

A Healthy Book Club

The Glenwood Springs Library and Connie Delaney Medical Library of Valley View Hospital are partnering to present a bimonthly book club designed to bring the community together with experts around a newsworthy health topic.

The first event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Glenwood Springs Library. It will feature the New York Times bestseller "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande. The book club is free to attend and open to all. For more information call 970-945-5958.

Meet the Author featuring Ian Neligh

Meet author Ian Neligh, who examines the rich history of miners and treasure hunters who came to face danger and hardships in the unforgiving Rocky Mountains. His book "Gold! Madness, Murder, and Mayhem in the Colorado Rockies" takes a unique look at the phenomenon of gold as well as historic and modern treasure hunters, bringing them to life in a detailed and sharp narrative. Neligh will speak at three of the Garfield County Libraries, and anyone can attend either event. The first will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the New Castle Library, followed by Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Glenwood Springs Library, and Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Silt Library. All begin at 5:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Libraries closed for Labor Day

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The libraries will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, as normal. Patrons can still browse and request books, movies and more on the libraries' website, http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

Protecting Data in an Age of Cyber Warfare

The Garfield County Libraries host a presentation and discussion with author, consultant and security expert Captain Gail Harris. Over the past 20-plus years, Harris has built a unique professional career that includes breaking ground for women and African Americans in the military, providing combat-proven leadership and intelligence analysis during major international conflicts, and developing policies and strategies for mitigating cyber warfare. She is also recognized as an engaging educator, expert speaker and trusted role model for women and men in the military and civilian sectors. Harris will speak at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the New Castle Library, and Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Silt Library. Anyone can attend either event. Both are free and open to the public. For more information call 970-984-2346 or 970-876-5500.