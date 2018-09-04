Community Briefs

Glenwood Springs Arts Council emergency meeting

The Glenwood Springs Arts Council is calling an emergency meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, upstairs in the Glenwood Springs Library on the corner of Cooper Avenue and Eighth Street. Recent developments on the board of directors, including two resignations, have put the future of the organization into question. Help the council continue to give the community opportunities to participate in and enjoy art. Anyone committed to this organization who would like for it to continue to provide accessibility, visibility and support of the arts in the community now and in the future are asked to attend.

CASA of the 9th, YouthZone pizza party

CASA of the 9th and YouthZone are having a pizza party from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Russo's Pizza in the Roaring Fork Marketplace across from Zheng's. The organizations are seeking volunteers, particularly male volunteers (16 years or older), to work with young people involved in the court systems. Female prospects are also welcome as the organizations are there to answer all questions.

ACES contra dance

Grab your dancing shoes and head to Rock Bottom Ranch for the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies' annual contra dance on Thursday, Sept. 13. Happy hour and dinner are from 6-7 p.m. with music and dancing from 7-9 p.m. Learn new steps with a live caller and the Wooden Nickel String Band. All experience levels welcome. Cost is $12 or $10 for ACES members; Rock Bottom Ranch will offer a farm-fresh dinner and beer by Roaring Fork Beer Co. for purchase. Please walk, bike, or carpool to Rock Bottom Ranch as parking is extremely limited.

Bingo and flag ceremony

Come play bingo but first celebrate Elks National Patriotism Week with an inspiring and informative "History of the American flag" ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Rifle Elks lodge, 501 W. Fifth St. Flag ceremony is free. Everyone is welcome.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild show and sale

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild is having one day show and sale Saturday, Sept. 15, at the old hydroelectric building (the former Center for the Arts), 601 E. Sixth St. in conjunction with the 125th birthday celebration sponsored by the Hotel Colorado and the Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves.

The show will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. The Art Guild will also have free art instruction inside the building for children and adults between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets for the art instruction will be passed out during the walk over the pedestrian bridge after the pancake breakfast.

Learn more about the Glenwood Springs Art Guild at glenwoodspringsartguild.org. For information, call Alice at 948-3204.