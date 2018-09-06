Community Briefs

Rise for Climate! day in Paonia

Crawford Area Indivisible hosts a fun, informative and forward-looking event at the beautiful, shady Paonia Town Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. As part of the worldwide Rise for Climate! day, we'll have free live music, speakers, sign making, crafts for kids, solution stations, a pledge board, cards to write to our public officials, a parade and more, including free digital kids' portraits. Bring the family and a picnic lunch, chairs or blankets. No glass or alcohol allowed in the park.

Topics will include, among others, "Climate Change Effects in Western Colorado to Water Supplies," "Effects to Wildflowers and Pollinators" and "Climate Activism in a Challenging Time." Displays include solar ovens, electric cars and bikes, solar energy and more. Music from a variety of excellent local musicians. All are welcome.

In case of rain the event will be held in the Edesia Community Kitchen, 345 Clark Ave., just up Third Street from the park.

CASA of the 9th, YouthZone pizza party

CASA of the 9th and YouthZone are having a pizza party from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Russo's Pizza in the Roaring Fork Marketplace across from Zheng's. The organizations are seeking volunteers, particularly male volunteers (16 years or older), to work with young people involved in the court systems. Female prospects are also welcome as the organizations are there to answer all questions.