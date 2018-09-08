Community Briefs

AARP Driver Safety for 50+ Classes

The AARP Driver Safety Class is offered from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. The class is directed towards drivers 50 and over and covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for non-members for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor. AARP Driver Safety Classes are sponsored by High Country RSVP and taught by RSVP volunteers. To register call 970-945-7486 or register online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

A Grand Wine Affair

The 11th annual A Grand Wine Affair will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Grand River Ballroom, 501 Airport Road in Rifle. Tickets are $30 at the door, and early bird discounts are available. This is the Grand River Volunteer Association's premiere fundraising event. Enjoy wine/beer tasting, extreme hors d'oeuvres, and an art/business silent auction. All the proceeds from A Grand Wine Affair will support the purchase of Grand River Health's Emergency Department and communitywide "Stop The Bleed" educational programming. Tickets are available at Grand River Café, Choice Liquor and at the door. For information call 625-6215.