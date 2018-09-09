Community Briefs

Glenwood Medical Associates hosts open house for Dr. Jamie Faught

Glenwood Medical Associates is hosting an open house for beloved local physician Dr. Jamie Faught from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at 1830 Blake Ave. in Glenwood before she moves to Idaho. Members of the community are invited to join GMA in wishing her a fond farewell during this open house. Food and beverages will be provided. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet new physician assistant Beth Jackson.

Business & Breakfast

The first session of the new monthly Business & Breakfast session will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Glenwood Springs Library and feature Trent Blizzard of BlizzardPress, who will teach Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Space is limited; RSVP at glenwoodchamber.com/seminars. This series is free to attend and brought to you by the Glenwood Springs Library, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, BlizzardPress and Post Independent. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.