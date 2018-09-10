Community Briefs

CASA of the 9th, YouthZone pizza party

CASA of the 9th and YouthZone are having a pizza party from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Russo's Pizza in the Roaring Fork Marketplace across from Zheng's. The organizations are seeking volunteers, particularly male volunteers (16 years or older), to work with young people involved in the court systems. Female prospects are also welcome as the organizations are there to answer all questions.

Business & Breakfast

The first session of the new monthly Business & Breakfast session will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Glenwood Springs Library and feature Trent Blizzard of BlizzardPress, who will teach Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Space is limited; RSVP at glenwoodchamber.com/seminars. This series is free to attend and brought to you by the Glenwood Springs Library, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, BlizzardPress and Post Independent. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

A Healthy Book Club

The Glenwood Springs Library and Connie Delaney Medical Library of Valley View Hospital are partnering to present a bimonthly book club designed to bring the community together with experts around a newsworthy health topic.

The first event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Glenwood Springs Library. It will feature the New York Times bestseller "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande. The book club is free to attend and open to all. For more information call 970-945-5958.