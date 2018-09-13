Community Briefs

Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot closed Sept. 17-22 for maintenance

The Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot will be temporarily closed from Sept. 17-22 and again from Oct. 15-17 for routine parking lot and trail maintenance.

The parking lot and trail closure will begin at 8 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 16; any vehicles left in the Hanging Lake parking lot after the closure time will be subject to towing. The Hanging Lake exit ramp will be open for vehicle turnaround until 4 a.m. on Sept. 17. The ramp, parking lot and trail will reopen again at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 23.

Additionally, the Glenwood Canyon bike path will be closed from the Shoshone power plant to the Bair Ranch Rest Area Sept. 17-19. Bikers can continue to use the Glenwood Canyon bike path from Glenwood Springs up to the Shoshone Hydroelectric Plant, but will need to turn around once they reach Shoshone. Bikers can also continue to utilize the bike path from the east entrance of Glenwood Canyon but will need to turn around at the Bair Ranch Rest Area.

Talk Like a Pirate Day at the Library

Enjoy a swashbuckling good time on Wednesday, Sept. 19, aka Talk Like a Pirate Day, at the Carbondale Library. Give your best "Argh, Matey" to any staff member to receive a prize. Participants can discover their pirate name and even make their own eye patch before leaving. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Filoha Evening Walk: Elk & Bighorn Sheep

Take a rare, autumn sunset walk to enjoy the unique and beautiful Filoha Meadows from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, before its seasonal closure. Thermal hot springs, bighorn sheep, important elk habitat, a local bat population, healthy riparian habitat and beaver ponds are only a few of Filoha's distinctive attributes. John Groves, district wildlife ranger with Colorado Parks & Wildlife, will discuss elk and big horn sheep natural history, and the importance of Filoha Meadows for calving, habitat, and food. Bring binoculars (or a spotting scope) and a camera to enjoy fall at Filoha. Dress appropriately as the program will happen rain or shine and wear closed-toed shoes as there is walking on uneven terrain/off-trail. This program is free but registration is required. Sign up at http://www.roaringfork.org/events/. For information call Roaring Fork Conservancy at 970-927-1290.

Blood drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Branch Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people, and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast and the easiest way to save a life. Walk-ins are welcome, but those interested are encouraged to call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Story to Screen

Tricera-stop into the library for a weekend matinee of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Carbondale Library. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This film is rated PG-13 and is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Irrigation improvement & conservation cost share available

Drought years and irrigation efficiency go hand in hand. Bookcliff, Mount Sopris and South Side Conservation Districts have an irrigation and range cost share incentive program to address inefficient irrigation systems and range projects. Rangeland cost share could include practice such as cross fencing, stock watering facilities and reseeding. If your irrigation system needs a new headgate or improved delivery system and you live in Garfield County, call the district office at 404-3439 for an application. For a complete description check out the website at http://www.bookcliffcd.org. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 14 with funding announced by Oct. 19.

Glenwood Medical Associates hosts open house for Dr. Jamie Faught

Glenwood Medical Associates is hosting an open house for beloved local physician Dr. Jamie Faught from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at 1830 Blake Ave. in Glenwood before she moves to Idaho. Members of the community are invited to join GMA in wishing her a fond farewell during this open house. Food and beverages will be provided. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet new physician assistant Beth Jackson.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild show and sale

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild is having one day show and sale Saturday, Sept. 15, at the old hydroelectric building (the former Center for the Arts), 601 E. Sixth St. in conjunction with the 125th birthday celebration sponsored by the Hotel Colorado and the Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves.

The show will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. The Art Guild will also have free art instruction inside the building for children and adults between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets for the art instruction will be passed out during the walk over the pedestrian bridge after the pancake breakfast.

Learn more about the Glenwood Springs Art Guild at glenwoodspringsartguild.org. For information, call Alice at 948-3204.

Wish for Wheels to give bikes to all second graders in Glenwood Springs schools

Wish for Wheels will give bikes and helmets to all 185 second-graders in Glenwood Springs schools on Tuesday, Sept. 18. The bikes and helmets were funded in full by local donors and built locally last weekend by a team of volunteers. Next week, school staff, teachers, local first responders and volunteers will assist in sizing bikes, fitting helmets and helping students take the bikes on their inaugural ride. The giveaways will happen on the following schedule: Riverview School will start at 8 a.m., Sopris Elementary will start at 10 a.m., and Glenwood Springs Elementary will start at 1 p.m.

Meet the Author featuring Ian Neligh

Meet author Ian Neligh, who examines the rich history of miners and treasure hunters who came to face danger and hardships in the unforgiving Rocky Mountains. His book "Gold! Madness, Murder, and Mayhem in the Colorado Rockies" takes a unique look at the phenomenon of gold as well as historic and modern treasure hunters, bringing them to life in a detailed and sharp narrative. Neligh will speak at three of the Garfield County Libraries, and anyone can attend either event. The first will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the New Castle Library, followed by Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Glenwood Springs Library, and Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Silt Library. All begin at 5:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Glenwood Community Concert Association season

As the summer concerts are winding down, music lovers can look forward to the 71st season of performances brought to Glenwood Springs by the Community Concert Association. Memberships to attend all five events are available now for $40 for adults, $15 for students and $90 for families. Mail a check to CCA, PO Box 214, Glenwood Springs.

The program for this season:

Oct. 23: DSQ Electric, the Dallas String Quartet

Feb. 12: Leon Williams, versatile baritone

March 2: Jersey Tenors, four classically trained tenors

May 4: Sons of Serendip, finalists from America's Got Talent

Sponsors who donate $1,000 receive 10 tickets while co-sponsors/donors at $500 to $999 receive six tickets. Patrons who contribute $240 to $499 receive four tickets, while friends at the $120 to $239 level receive two tickets. All revenues go toward artist fees plus administrative and technical costs.

Reciprocity is in effect with Craig, Delta and Grand Junction where concerts are also scheduled. This increases the number of performances to attend by joining the GWS association. More info is available at http://www.gsconcertassn.org or call Darrell Mount, 303-646-7634.

UNDATED ANNOUNCEMENTS

2018 Noxious Weeds Cost Share Program

Prevention, eradication and containment are the three essential functions in weed management. The Bookcliff, Mount Sopris and Southside Conservation Districts along with Garfield County's Vegetation Management program will provide cost sharing financial assistance to rural landowners for the control of noxious weeds on their property. An onsite visit by the Conservation District or Garfield County Vegetation Management is required and continue through November. For more information visit http://www.mountsopriscd.org or contact Jonathan with the Conservation Districts at 404-3438 to schedule a site visit.

New Castle Cub Scouts seek adult leader

Would you like to get involved with a great group of kids? The New Castle Cub Scouts is looking for one or two den leaders to hold den meeting for one hour twice a month. All the meetings are preplanned for you. Minimum age is 21, and there is no maximum age. For more information, call John Harcourt at 970-984-0288.

LIFT-UP needs volunteers

Both English-speaking and bilingual volunteers are needed for a variety of LIFT-UP programs. Volunteer opportunities include:

Extended table: If you are part of a group interesting in serving and helping others or like to cook, this program is for you. LIFT-UP is looking for groups to pick a day to plan, prepare and serve the meal at Extended Table in Glenwood Springs.

Meal monkey: Be a part of the team that provides lunches to school kids on Fridays. Students, 18 and under, are served sack lunches on Fridays (since there is no school in the Re-2 school district on Fridays). Donations of snacks, funding and time are all needed.

Volunteer for veggies: Help UpRoot Colorado reduce food loss and food insecurity by helping harvest and redistribute fresh fruits and vegetables to our local pantries.

Donate to the plate: Help is needed from October through December to put together holiday baskets for families and individuals in need. Be a part of this giving holiday tradition.

For more information, please contact Carisa at (970) 625-4496 or email at carisa@liftup.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) is a support group of parents helping parents that meets from 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday at River Center, 126 N. Fourth St. in New Castle, to offer education and support, at no charge, for parents who are dealing with a son or daughter suffering from addiction. PAL can also help spouses who feel they have to parent their addicted partner. PAL is open to all sober family members and friends who are 18 years and older.

For more information visit http://www.palgroup.org or call Diane Pfaff at 970-379-5299.

Frontier Museum seeks volunteers

Volunteers make it possible to keep the doors of the Frontier Museum open. Anyone interested in volunteering and learning about Glenwood Spring's history can pick up a free history book. Those who like to talk with people make wonderful volunteers. For information call 970-945-4448 or email history@rof.net.

High Country RSVP

Want to have more meaning in your life? Do you want to do something that is satisfying and of great service to your community? Would you like to meet new people? Are you 55 or older? High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) needs you. RSVP's mission is to enrich the lives of men and women, age 55 and older, through meaningful volunteer opportunities that use their skills, abilities, and life experiences in service to their communities. High Country RSVP is a national Senior Corps organization under the Corporation for National and Community Service and was started here in Glenwood Springs in 1973.

Our objectives are to meet the critical needs in our communities through volunteer recruitment and management and meet the needs of the growing base of seniors in our communities, enabling them to continue to live independently (age in place).

As our new year begins please consider contacting RSVP's professional volunteer manager Elisabeth Worrell, 970-947-8460, who will help you determine where your skills, abilities, and interests are and make a connection with one of the 36 volunteer stations we partner with.

Symphony in the Valley

Symphony in the Valley, a volunteer organization comprising local musicians making music for the communities here in the valley, is looking for musicians of all ages who play an orchestra instrument. High school students are welcome with a teacher's recommendation. Contact Symphony in the Valley via the Contact Us page at sitv.org.