Community Briefs

Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot closed Sept. 17-22 for maintenance

The Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot will be temporarily closed from Sept. 17-22 and again from Oct. 15-17 for routine parking lot and trail maintenance.

The parking lot and trail closure will begin at 8 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 16; any vehicles left in the Hanging Lake parking lot after the closure time will be subject to towing. The Hanging Lake exit ramp will be open for vehicle turnaround until 4 a.m. on Sept. 17. The ramp, parking lot and trail will reopen again at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 23.

Additionally, the Glenwood Canyon bike path will be closed from the Shoshone power plant to the Bair Ranch Rest Area Sept. 17-19. Bikers can continue to use the Glenwood Canyon bike path from Glenwood Springs up to the Shoshone Hydroelectric Plant, but will need to turn around once they reach Shoshone. Bikers can also continue to utilize the bike path from the east entrance of Glenwood Canyon but will need to turn around at the Bair Ranch Rest Area.

Talk Like a Pirate Day at the Library

Enjoy a swashbuckling good time on Wednesday, Sept. 19, aka Talk Like a Pirate Day, at the Carbondale Library. Give your best "Argh, Matey" to any staff member to receive a prize. Participants can discover their pirate name and even make their own eye patch before leaving. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Filoha Evening Walk: Elk & Bighorn Sheep

Take a rare, autumn sunset walk to enjoy the unique and beautiful Filoha Meadows from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, before its seasonal closure. Thermal hot springs, bighorn sheep, important elk habitat, a local bat population, healthy riparian habitat and beaver ponds are only a few of Filoha's distinctive attributes. John Groves, district wildlife ranger with Colorado Parks & Wildlife, will discuss elk and big horn sheep natural history, and the importance of Filoha Meadows for calving, habitat, and food. Bring binoculars (or a spotting scope) and a camera to enjoy fall at Filoha. Dress appropriately as the program will happen rain or shine and wear closed-toed shoes as there is walking on uneven terrain/off-trail. This program is free but registration is required. Sign up at http://www.roaringfork.org/events/. For information call Roaring Fork Conservancy at 970-927-1290.

Blood drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Branch Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people, and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast and the easiest way to save a life. Walk-ins are welcome, but those interested are encouraged to call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Story to Screen

Tricera-stop into the library for a weekend matinee of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Carbondale Library. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This film is rated PG-13 and is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Wish for Wheels to give bikes to all second graders in Glenwood Springs schools

Wish for Wheels will give bikes and helmets to all 185 second-graders in Glenwood Springs schools on Tuesday, Sept. 18. The bikes and helmets were funded in full by local donors and built locally last weekend by a team of volunteers. Next week, school staff, teachers, local first responders and volunteers will assist in sizing bikes, fitting helmets and helping students take the bikes on their inaugural ride. The giveaways will happen on the following schedule: Riverview School will start at 8 a.m., Sopris Elementary will start at 10 a.m., and Glenwood Springs Elementary will start at 1 p.m.

Meet the Author featuring Ian Neligh

Meet author Ian Neligh, who examines the rich history of miners and treasure hunters who came to face danger and hardships in the unforgiving Rocky Mountains. His book "Gold! Madness, Murder, and Mayhem in the Colorado Rockies" takes a unique look at the phenomenon of gold as well as historic and modern treasure hunters, bringing them to life in a detailed and sharp narrative. Neligh will speak at three of the Garfield County Libraries, and anyone can attend either event. The first will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the New Castle Library, followed by Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Glenwood Springs Library, and Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Silt Library. All begin at 5:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Glenwood Community Concert Association season

As the summer concerts are winding down, music lovers can look forward to the 71st season of performances brought to Glenwood Springs by the Community Concert Association. Memberships to attend all five events are available now for $40 for adults, $15 for students and $90 for families. Mail a check to CCA, PO Box 214, Glenwood Springs.

The program for this season:

Oct. 23: DSQ Electric, the Dallas String Quartet

Feb. 12: Leon Williams, versatile baritone

March 2: Jersey Tenors, four classically trained tenors

May 4: Sons of Serendip, finalists from America's Got Talent

Sponsors who donate $1,000 receive 10 tickets while co-sponsors/donors at $500 to $999 receive six tickets. Patrons who contribute $240 to $499 receive four tickets, while friends at the $120 to $239 level receive two tickets. All revenues go toward artist fees plus administrative and technical costs.

Reciprocity is in effect with Craig, Delta and Grand Junction where concerts are also scheduled. This increases the number of performances to attend by joining the GWS association. More info is available at http://www.gsconcertassn.org or call Darrell Mount, 303-646-7634.

2018 Noxious Weeds Cost Share Program

Prevention, eradication and containment are the three essential functions in weed management. The Bookcliff, Mount Sopris and Southside Conservation Districts along with Garfield County's Vegetation Management program will provide cost sharing financial assistance to rural landowners for the control of noxious weeds on their property. An onsite visit by the Conservation District or Garfield County Vegetation Management is required and continue through November. For more information visit http://www.mountsopriscd.org or contact Jonathan with the Conservation Districts at 404-3438 to schedule a site visit.