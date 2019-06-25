Community Briefs

Libraries closed for Independence Day

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Friday, July 5. Patrons can still browse and request books, movies and more at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

Where Were You? Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing

Share or listen to stories of recollection of the summer of 1969 and how the moon landing was listened to or watched at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Silt Library. Information about the mission from liftoff to landing will be available, and documentary footage of the real landing will be shown. Light refreshments will be served, and RSVPs are encouraged. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-876-5500.

Drums & Space

Join Jessie Lehmann and friends for an exploration of drums, space and African rhythm at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Carbondale Library as part of the Summer Reading Program. There will be music, the opportunity to learn and join the rhythm, and a community percussion jam to finish the night. Free and open to all ages. Limited rhythm instruments will be provided for audience participation so attendees are strongly encouraged to bring their own drum. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Updated cash-back rebates for energy improvements from CORE

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency is offering new and updated cash-back rebates to incentivize energy efficiency improvements in 2019 to help the Roaring Fork Valley save energy and cut carbon. The annual program includes 19 rebates offering up to $500-2,500 each for energy projects in: electricity, renewables, hot water, heating and cooling, and home envelope. New this year, homeowners and renters can tap into $2,500 for fuel-switching, while businesses can increase their EV charging capacity. Residents from Aspen to Glenwood Springs can access CORE rebates all year long for their home or business. More information, a downloadable rebate brochure and free technical advising are available at http://www.aspencore.org and 970-925-9775.

Nature’s Educators: Animals of the Wizarding World

For the third children’s Summer Reading event the Garfield County Libraries will introduce some of the Harry Potter animals, and participants will learn about their role in the story, their habitat, diet and natural history. The second day of events will be Wednesday, June 26, at 11:30 a.m. at the Silt Library and then at 2:30 p.m. at the New Castle Library. The third and final day of events will be on Thursday, June 27, and begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Rifle Library and at 2:30 p.m. at the Parachute Library. All events are free and open to the public. Visit http://www.gcpld.org/summer-reading for more information.

Teen escape rooms

Each of the Garfield County libraries is hosting a free escape room for teens as part of the Summer Reading events series. “Space Rocks!” will be hosted from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Carbondale Library. Registration is required, and participants must visit or call the library to register. Visit http://www.gcpld.org/summer-reading for full room descriptions.

Colorado River Watershed local input meeting and tour

Each year the conservation districts, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Colorado State Conservation Board hold public meetings to meet with landowners to determine their natural resource and conservation concerns. NRCS uses this information to determine what is provided for EQIP and TCP funding. This year’s event includes a farm tour, lunch and local workgroup meeting on Wednesday, June 26. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Rifle Library, 207 East Ave., for the hemp farm tour; lunch is at noon; and local input will be taken after lunch at the Rifle Library. RSVP to 404-3439 by Monday, June 24. Those who want to give input but can’t make the meeting can go to https://forms.gle/tz2GH3mQYeCmUv4n8 for a short survey.

All Silt Reads Book Club

Join friends and neighbors in reading or listening to “The Martian” by Andy Weir, nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read. Then visit the Silt Library at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 27, for a lively discussion of the book and stay to watch the movie. Refreshments and pizza will be provided. This book club is free and open to everyone 16 and older. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Our Home the Milky Way and Beyond

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Parachute Branch Library representatives from the Grand Mesa Observatory will present a journey through the Milky Way, meeting our cosmic neighbors, and then heading further onward to other galaxies that stretch into the vast reaches of the universe. For more information call the library at 970-285-9870.

Musical Storytime with Ms. Holly

Caregivers and their young children are invited to a joyous musical Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Carbondale Library. It will include a movement circle, many songs, and a story in celebration of summer. Ms. Holly is a preschool teacher from the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork, with over 20 years experience in teaching Waldorf education, from parent child classes to eighth grade. Expect to hear the live music of Ms. Holly’s ukulele, the flute and fairy harp. Expect to skip, jump, sing and maybe even whistle. For more information call 970-963-2889.

Out of This World Movie Matinee: Captain Marvel

Teens are invited for a screening of the PG-13 blockbuster “Captain Marvel” at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Carbondale Library. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 970-963-2889.

20/20 EyeCare hosts Oakley & Tom Ford style show celebration

20/20 EyeCare in Glenwood Springs is hosting an Oakley and Tom Ford style show celebration from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29. The day will include a chance to test drive the latest frames from Oakley and Tom Ford, a free gift with purchase (while supplies last), a chance to win a free pair of Polaroid sunglasses, and snacks and beverages.

Ice cream socials

For the fourth children’s Summer Reading event the Garfield County Libraries will host ice cream socials at each location with various toppings and other activities. Please note that some dates and times are different because of the Fourth of July holiday. The first events in the series will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at both the Glenwood Springs and Parachute libraries. Then on Wednesday, July 3, the social at the Carbondale Library starts at noon, while the ones at the Silt and Rifle libraries start at 1 p.m. and the social at the New Castle Library begins at 2:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. Visit http://www.gcpld.org/summer-reading for more information.

911 for Kids

The Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority (the county’s 911 center) will be giving a safety presentation to kids regarding how and when to dial 911, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Silt Library. Here’s a chance for kids to meet the guys and gals who answer the calls. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-876-5500.

Early literacy storytimes

Family, friend and neighbor caregivers are invited to share fresh ideas in incorporating early literacy into child care. Gain connections with others who can provide support — all while enjoying food, new ideas and special storytimes. This is a four-part series; remaining events are on the Mondays of July 22 and Aug. 19. These events all begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Carbondale Library. They are part of the Growing Readers Together initiative, and a storytime, snack and craft activity will be provided for the children in attendance. As the library will be closed when the events start, use the after-hours entrance to the Calaway Room, located by the parking lot. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Book Discussion Series

The Rifle Library will lead a discussion of two book “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Copies are available at the library. For more information call 970-625-3471.

UNDATED ANNOUNCEMENTS

Autism Support Group

This group is for all parents of children with autism or “on the spectrum” kids. Participants meet at the Silt Library and discuss issues that arise, share funny stories, and help with questions the doctors just can’t answer. Call or stop by the library to learn about upcoming dates or schedule a special session. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

High Country RSVP Seeks Volunteers for American Red Cross

In light of this summer’s increased wildfire activity, organizations like the American Red Cross of Colorado need additional volunteers in order to serve the community with disaster preparedness and response services. This will ensure that if ever there is an emergency, there will always be trained individuals nearby, ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives.

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) is looking for volunteers age 55 and older to serve with the American Red Cross of Colorado in Garfield County. There are numerous ways to volunteer with the organization, and training will be provided. For more information, contact Mary Moon, RSVP volunteer manager, at 970-947-8462 or mpmoon@coloradomtn.edu.

LIFT-UP needs volunteers

Both English-speaking and bilingual volunteers are needed for a variety of LIFT-UP programs. Volunteer opportunities include:

Extended table: If you are part of a group interesting in serving and helping others or like to cook, this program is for you. LIFT-UP is looking for groups to pick a day to plan, prepare and serve the meal at Extended Table in Glenwood Springs.

Meal monkey: Be a part of the team that provides lunches to school kids on Fridays. Students, 18 and under, are served sack lunches on Fridays (since there is no school in the Re-2 school district on Fridays). Donations of snacks, funding and time are all needed.

Volunteer for veggies: Help UpRoot Colorado reduce food loss and food insecurity by helping harvest and redistribute fresh fruits and vegetables to our local pantries.

For more information, contact Renee Horton at (970) 625-4496 or email officemanager@liftup.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) is a support group of parents helping parents that meets from 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday at River Center, 126 N. Fourth St. in New Castle, to offer education and support, at no charge, for parents who are dealing with a son or daughter suffering from addiction. PAL can also help spouses who feel they have to parent their addicted partner. PAL is open to all sober family members and friends who are 18 years and older.

For more information visit http://www.palgroup.org or call Diane Pfaff at 970-379-5299.

Frontier Museum seeks volunteers

Volunteers make it possible to keep the doors of the Frontier Museum open. Anyone interested in volunteering and learning about Glenwood Spring’s history can pick up a free history book. Those who like to talk with people make wonderful volunteers. For information call 970-945-4448 or email history@rof.net.

High Country RSVP

Want to have more meaning in your life? Do you want to do something that is satisfying and of great service to your community? Would you like to meet new people? Are you 55 or older? High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) needs you. RSVP’s mission is to enrich the lives of men and women, age 55 and older, through meaningful volunteer opportunities that use their skills, abilities, and life experiences in service to their communities. High Country RSVP is a national Senior Corps organization under the Corporation for National and Community Service and was started here in Glenwood Springs in 1973.

Our objectives are to meet the critical needs in our communities through volunteer recruitment and management and meet the needs of the growing base of seniors in our communities, enabling them to continue to live independently (age in place).

As our new year begins please consider contacting RSVP’s professional volunteer manager Elisabeth Worrell, 970-947-8460, who will help you determine where your skills, abilities, and interests are and make a connection with one of the 36 volunteer stations we partner with.

Symphony in the Valley

Symphony in the Valley, a volunteer organization comprising local musicians making music for the communities here in the valley, is looking for musicians of all ages who play an orchestra instrument. High school students are welcome with a teacher’s recommendation. Contact Symphony in the Valley via the Contact Us page at sitv.org.