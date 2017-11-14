Community Briefs

Lemur Land

Take an armchair journey to Madagascar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Silt Library. Learn about this amazing country's landscapes, people, culture and especially its famous lemurs. Librarian Janelle will present slides and answer questions. Free and open to the public. For more information call 970-876-5500.

Libraries Closing for Thanksgiving Holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closing early at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in celebration of Thanksgiving. Patrons can still browse and request books, movies, and more at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

Dance Across the World

Eleven-year-old Coralie and her family spent the last year traveling the world and learning from different cultures. She believes that dance is a universal language, and used it to connect with others during her travels. Join Coralie at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Carbondale Library to learn from her the traditional dances of Indonesia, India, Uganda and Rwanda. Free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

What the Health: Learn to Eat Well @ Your Library

Join us for a practical, educational series at the libraries to help you step up your nutritional health. All events begin at 6 p.m., are free, open to the public, and are presented by nutritional health coach Troye Boone with the Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers. The first round, titled "Good4u Food on a Budget," will help you discover how to support optimal health without breaking the bank. Events will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Glenwood Springs Library, and Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Rifle Library. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

911 for Kids

During Storytime with Miss Amy at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Rifle Branch Library, the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority (our county's 911 center) will be giving safety presentations to kids regarding how and when to use 911. It's a great chance for kids to meet the guys and gals who answer the calls! For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Annual Labyrinth Gratitude Walk at Valley View

Walking a labyrinth is a meditative experience that reduces stress, lowers blood pressure and boosts mental focus. A 15-minute walk may change your perspective for the rest of your day. To learn more, come to conference rooms 2 C&D at the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital anytime between 8-11 a.m. or 1-5 p.m. Nov. 17. Call 970-384-6953 to RSVP.

Survivors of suicide loss

Survivors of suicide loss often endure a profound sense of guilt, confusion or sadness, but it is not a weight they must carry alone. On Saturday, Nov. 18, a community of suicide loss survivors will share stories of inspiration at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In conjunction with International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, local suicide loss survivors and mental health professionals will take part in presentations and discussion on loss, hope and healing. Lunch, refreshments and a screening of "The Journey: A Story of Healing and Hope" accompany the free event, which is hosted by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County, Valley View Hospital, Mountain Family Health Centers, and the SpeakUp ReachOut of Eagle Valley. Register at http://www.survivorday.org, or contact Mason Hohstadt at mhohstadt@garfield-county.com for more information.