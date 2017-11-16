Community Briefs

Coal Ridge cheer chili dinner and silent auction

Coal Ridge High School cheerleaders are hosting a chili dinner and silent auction from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Coal Ridge High School. Admission is $10, and proceeds will be used to send the squad to UCA nationals in Orlando, Florida, in February. Kids 12 and under eat for free. Silent auction includes golf packages, ski packages, homemade items and more.

AARP Driver Safety for 50+

The AARP Driver Safety Class is directed towards drivers 50 and over. The class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. — covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for nonmembers for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor. To register call 970-945-7486 or online http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes (syn#08231).