Community Briefs

Thanksgiving crafts for kids

Bring your creativity to the Glenwood Springs Library from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, to make a variety of Thanksgiving crafts. The Teen Advisory Group will be there to provide instruction and guidance. For more information about this free event call 970-945-5958.

Book to Movie Night: "The Glass Castle"

Roll out the red carpet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Rifle Library for a movie on the big screen with popcorn and discussion of "The Glass Castle," based on the book by Jeannette Walls. During the month of November, stop by the library to request a copy of the book to check out and read. The film is rated PG-13. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Holiday card crafternoon

Learn some ideas for remaking old cards into new from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Parachute Library. Enjoy hot tea, cocoa and cookies while you create. Cardstock, old cards and other crafty stuff provided, but feel free to bring anything else you would like to use. For more info call 970-285-9870.