Community Briefs

Libraries Closing for Thanksgiving Holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closing early at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in celebration of Thanksgiving. Patrons can still browse and request books, movies, and more at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

LIFT-UP annual food drive launches

LIFT-UP has launched its annual Donate to the Plate campaign. In order to prepare Holiday Fare food boxes, LIFT-UP is seeking donations of nonperishable holiday fare including canned corn and green beans, boxed stuffing and potatoes, canned pumpkin, gravy mixes, canned fruit, Jell-O mixes and cranberry sauce. Nonperishable food is being accepted through Nov. 24 at Sopris Chiropractic in Carbondale; through Dec. 23 at LIFT-UP thrift stores in Rifle and Parachute; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the River Center in New Castle. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Defiance Church is hosting the film "Look and See" at the Crystal Theatre and is accepting canned food. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Glenwood caverns is accepting turkeys and canned food at its Tramaganza. To make a financial donation or to get updates on food drive locations, dates and times, visit http://www.Liftup.org.

Dance Across the World

Eleven-year-old Coralie and her family spent the last year traveling the world and learning from different cultures. She believes that dance is a universal language, and used it to connect with others during her travels. Join Coralie at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Carbondale Library to learn from her the traditional dances of Indonesia, India, Uganda and Rwanda. Free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Ornament making at Rifle Library

The Rifle Library will help kickoff the holiday season starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, with ornament making, Christmas crafts, and treats for the kids during the Hometown Holiday celebration. Hay rides to and from other Hometown Holiday events will be available from the library. For more information about this free event call 970-625-3471.