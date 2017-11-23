Community Briefs

LIFT-UP annual food drive launches

LIFT-UP has launched its annual Donate to the Plate campaign. In order to prepare Holiday Fare food boxes, LIFT-UP is seeking donations of nonperishable holiday fare including canned corn and green beans, boxed stuffing and potatoes, canned pumpkin, gravy mixes, canned fruit, Jell-O mixes and cranberry sauce. Nonperishable food is being accepted through Nov. 24 at Sopris Chiropractic in Carbondale; through Dec. 23 at LIFT-UP thrift stores in Rifle and Parachute; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the River Center in New Castle. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Defiance Church is hosting the film "Look and See" at the Crystal Theatre and is accepting canned food. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Glenwood caverns is accepting turkeys and canned food at its Tramaganza. To make a financial donation or to get updates on food drive locations, dates and times, visit http://www.Liftup.org.

Help plan the future of your libraries

Gearing up for its 80th anniversary next year, the Garfield County Libraries is gathering information to create a strategic plan to lead it into the future. Staff estimates it would take a few minutes of your time to answer six questions about the libraries and community in order to guide planning. The anonymous survey is available in English and Spanish at http://www.gcpld.org through Dec. 3.

Book to Movie Night: "The Glass Castle"

Roll out the red carpet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Rifle Library for a movie on the big screen with popcorn and discussion of "The Glass Castle," based on the book by Jeannette Walls. During the month of November, stop by the library to request a copy of the book to check out and read. The film is rated PG-13. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Holiday card crafternoon

Learn some cute ideas for remaking old cards into new from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Parachute Library. Enjoy hot tea, cocoa and cookies while you create. Cardstock, old cards and other crafty stuff provided, but feel free to bring anything else you would like to use. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Libraries closing for Thanksgiving Holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed on Friday, Nov. 24, in celebration of Thanksgiving. Patrons can still browse and request books, movies, and more at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.