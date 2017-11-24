Community Briefs

Mountain Family Health Centers offering health insurance assistance during open enrollment

Mountain Family Health Centers is assisting residents signing up for health insurance or Medicaid during the enrollment period through Friday, Jan. 12. To make an appointment with a certified assister, call 970-928-1614 or email EnrollmentHelp@mountainfamily.org. All assisters speak English and Spanish.

Mountain Family is also partnering with Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties to offer assistance at county offices: Mondays through Jan. 8 at Eagle County Health and Human Services, 551 Broadway St., Eagle; Tuesdays through Jan. 9 at Pitkin County Department of Human Services, 405 Castle Creek Road, Aspen; and Fridays through Jan. 12 at Garfield County Department of Human Services, 108 Eighth St., Suite 300, Glenwood Springs.

Kids Crafternoon

During a special Monday Madness event children are invited to make holiday cards for family and friends at 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Parachute Library. Ideas, materials, hot cocoa and cookies provided. Parents are welcome to stay if bringing younger children. For more information call the library at 970-285-9870.

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Holiday Concert

Students from the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra will perform holiday favorites at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Rifle Library. Families, children and young musicians are all encouraged to attend this free concert. Students will introduce the instruments of the orchestra and audience members will have a chance to talk with students and see instruments up close after the concert. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.

Dance Across the World

Eleven-year-old Coralie and her family spent the last year traveling the world and learning from different cultures. Join Coralie at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Carbondale Library to learn from her the traditional dances of Indonesia, India, Uganda and Rwanda. Free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.