Community Briefs

Book to Movie Night: "The Glass Castle"

Roll out the red carpet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Rifle Library for a movie on the big screen with popcorn and discussion of "The Glass Castle," based on the book by Jeannette Walls. During the month of November, stop by the library to request a copy of the book to check out and read. The film is rated PG-13. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Holiday card crafternoon

Learn some cute ideas for remaking old cards into new from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Parachute Library. Enjoy hot tea, cocoa and cookies while you create. Cardstock, old cards and other crafty stuff provided, but feel free to bring anything else you would like to use. For more information call 970-285-9870.

A Year of Living as a Family Around the World

Over the past year, Heidi Ahrens and her family traveled to 14 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. The Ahrenskeaffs volunteered and lived with the communities from which they learned. Join them at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Carbondale Library where they will describe their travels and the work that they did promoting peace, reading and libraries. Free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Ornament making at Rifle Library

The Rifle Library will help kickoff the holiday season starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, with ornament making, Christmas crafts, and treats for the kids during the Hometown Holiday celebration. Hay rides to and from other Hometown Holiday events will be available from the library. For more information about this free event call 970-625-3471.

Help plan the future of your libraries

Gearing up for its 80th anniversary next year, the Garfield County Libraries is gathering information to create a strategic plan to lead it into the future. Staff estimates it would take a few minutes of your time to answer six questions about the libraries and community in order to guide planning. The anonymous survey is available in English and Spanish at http://www.gcpld.org through Dec. 3.

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Holiday Concert

Students from the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra will perform holiday favorites at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Carbondale Library; and at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Rifle Library. Families, children and young musicians are all encouraged to attend these free concerts. Students will introduce the instruments of the orchestra and audience members will have a chance to talk with students and see instruments up close after the concert. For more information call the libraries at 970-625-3471 (Rifle) or 970-963-2889 (Carbondale).

Vendors wanted

The Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge is holding its annual holiday craft fair to benefit YouthZone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Table fee is $30. Email activities@gwselks.com for an application if interested.

S.A.W.liday open house

Join S.A.W. artists from 3-8 p.m. Dec. 9 for the annual S.A.W.liday open house, art sale and fundraiser at Studio for Arts and Works, 525 Buggy Circle in Carbondale.

The event also features a silent auction to benefit the Carbondale Clay Center's Angus Graham Memorial Scholarship fund, which will support young artists who would like to learn to express their creativity with clay. Angus was a beloved SAW artist who is greatly missed. Light refreshments will be served, and this event is free and open to all. For more information visit the S.A.W. website at sawcarbondale.com, or find Studio for Arts and Works on Facebook.

Kids Crafternoon

During a special Monday Madness event children are invited to make holiday cards for family and friends at 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Parachute Library. Ideas, materials, hot cocoa and cookies provided. Parents are welcome to stay if bringing younger children. For more information call the library at 970-285-9870.

Mountain Family Health Centers offering health insurance assistance during open enrollment

Mountain Family Health Centers is assisting residents signing up for health insurance or Medicaid during the enrollment period through Friday, Jan. 12. To make an appointment with a certified assister, call 970-928-1614 or email EnrollmentHelp@mountainfamily.org. All assisters speak English and Spanish.

Mountain Family is also partnering with Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties to offer assistance at county offices: Mondays through Jan. 8 at Eagle County Health and Human Services, 551 Broadway St., Eagle; Tuesdays through Jan. 9 at Pitkin County Department of Human Services, 405 Castle Creek Road, Aspen; and Fridays through Jan. 12 at Garfield County Department of Human Services, 108 Eighth Street, Suite 300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Help keep Humpty Dumpty in Carbondale

Did you know that Humpty Dumpty is not yet part of Carbondale's permanent sculpture collection? He is part of the Art Around Town program and is on loan to the town for a year.

This bronze statue is sitting on a wall outside of the library and a local group of citizens is trying to buy him for the town. They have raised more than $3,100 towards his price of $6,000. If you would like to keep Humpty in Carbondale you can contribute at youcaring.com/humptydumpty or write a check at Alpine Bank – Humpty Dumpty Account #6188 through May 1, 2018. For more information contact katiem1280@gmail.com.