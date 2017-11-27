Community Briefs

Mountain Madrigals Singers present Welcome the Holiday

Kick of your season with the Mountain Madrigals Singers' beloved Christmas concert, Welcome the Holiday, featuring sacred hymns, pop standards and new arrangements of old favorites, at the Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Concerts are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. This is live, musical entertainment for the whole family. Complimentary day care is provided for restless children in the church nursery. Admission is free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted.

What the Health: Good4u Vegetables

Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone with the Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers presents a practical, educational series at the libraries to help you step up your nutritional health. All events begin at 6 p.m., are free, and are open to the public. This second set of events is titled "Good4u Vegetables" and will help you discover why vegetables are considered the foundation of health. The first event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Parachute Branch Library, followed by Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, and Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Rifle Branch Library. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Understanding Medicare and Social Security

Understanding Medicare and Social Security will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Medicare topics covered include how do I enroll; when can I sign up; what if I am still working; what does Medicare cost; do I need additional coverage; what is a Medicare Savings Program and do I qualify; when can I sign up for Medicare D (prescription drug coverage); what is the 2017 Standard Drug Benefit; what is the 2017 Gap Benefit; and how do I get Extra Help (LIS). Social Security topics include how to understand your social security statement; how to estimate your retirement, disability and survivor's benefits; how to create an online account; the fastest way to verify Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits; understanding your benefit verification letter; how to check your benefit and payment information and your earnings record; and more. Information will be presented by High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) Volunteer Medicare Counselors and no insurance brokers will be represented. The class if free but there is a $5 requested donation for copied materials. To register by phone call 970-945-7486 or go online to http://coloradomtn.edu/classes/register_for_classes/. Click on Continuing Education Registration, and register by using syn # 08229.

Hour of Code

Join tens of millions of students around the world as we learn and explore the 21st century skill of coding. The first Hour of Code event will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the Parachute Branch Library. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Carbondale Branch Library's event will start at 2 p.m. and the Glenwood Springs Branch Library's event will start at 2:15 p.m. Finally, the last three events will take place on Friday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Rifle Branch Library at 3 p.m. at the New Castle and Silt Branch Libraries. All are free and open to children and teens. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.