Community Briefs

Tejay van Garderen gear auction

Professional cyclist and Aspen resident Tejay van Garderen will hold a silent auction of cycling gear to benefit three local cycling organizations: Roaring Fork Cycling, Aspen Cycling Club and Crown Mountain BMX. At least $20,000 in gear, including van Garderen's mountain bike, will be auctioned. There will be a happy hour and drinks, and van Garderen will be in attendance. The event will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Limelight Hotel, 355 S. Monarch St., Aspen. According to van Garderen's wife, Jessica Phillips, the family is moving to Spain to support van Garderen in his cycling career. For more information contact Jon Delk at 303-819-2214 or jon.delk@roaringforkcycling.org.

A Year of Living as a Family Around the World

Over the past year, Heidi Ahrens and her family traveled to 14 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. The Ahrenskeaffs volunteered and lived with the communities from which they learned. Join them at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Carbondale Library where they will describe their travels and the work that they did promoting peace, reading and libraries. Free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Christmas Craft Show

The annual Christmas Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at New Castle Senior Housing's Activity Center, 201 Castle Valley Blvd. The fair features handmade Christmas decorations and gifts for everyone on your list.

Holiday card crafternoon

Learn some cute ideas for remaking old cards into new from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Parachute Library. Enjoy hot tea, cocoa and cookies while you create. Cardstock, old cards and other crafty stuff provided, but feel free to bring anything else you would like to use. For more information call 970-285-9870.