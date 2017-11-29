Community Briefs

Contra dance

Attend a contra dance from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Carbondale Community School, 1505 Satank Road, and enjoy fine music, delightful company, dynamic dancing and good cheer — the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit. The dance will be called by Chris Kermitt and will feature contras, squares, waltzes and polkas and the sweet old-time music of Wooden Nickel String Band. All dances will be taught by the caller, so no experience is necessary. Come with or without a partner — you can have a great time either way. Beginner walk through with casual instruction starts at 7:30 p.m., with music and dancing at 8 p.m. Even if you're not a beginner, it's great to come early to refresh your skills and help new dancers get the hang of it. Cost is $10 at the door, $8 for students.

New Castle Cub Scouts seek adult leader

Would you like to get involved with a great group of kids? The New Castle Cub Scouts is looking for one or two den leaders to hold den meeting for one hour twice a month. All the meetings are preplanned for you. Minimum age is 21, and there is no maximum age. For more information, call John Harcourt at 970-984-0288.

Help plan the future of your libraries

Gearing up for its 80th anniversary next year, the Garfield County Libraries is gathering information to create a strategic plan to lead it into the future. Staff estimates it would take a few minutes of your time to answer six questions about the libraries and community in order to guide planning. The anonymous survey is available in English and Spanish at http://www.gcpld.org through Dec. 3.