Community Briefs

Ornament making at Rifle Library

The Rifle Library will help kickoff the holiday season starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, with ornament making, Christmas crafts, and treats for the kids during the Hometown Holiday celebration. Hay rides to and from other Hometown Holiday events will be available from the library. For more information about this free event call 970-625-3471.

Tejay van Garderen gear auction

Professional cyclist and Aspen resident Tejay van Garderen will hold a silent auction of cycling gear to benefit three local cycling organizations: Roaring Fork Cycling, Aspen Cycling Club and Crown Mountain BMX. At least $20,000 in gear, including van Garderen's mountain bike, will be auctioned. There will be a happy hour and drinks, and van Garderen will be in attendance. The event will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Limelight Hotel, 355 S. Monarch St., Aspen. According to van Garderen's wife, Jessica Phillips, the family is moving to Spain to support van Garderen in his cycling career. For more information contact Jon Delk at 303-819-2214 or jon.delk@roaringforkcycling.org.

Mountain Madrigals Singers present Welcome the Holiday

Kick of your season with the Mountain Madrigals Singers' beloved Christmas concert, Welcome the Holiday, featuring sacred hymns, pop standards and new arrangements of old favorites, at the Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Concerts are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. This is live, musical entertainment for the whole family. Complimentary day care is provided for restless children in the church nursery. Admission is free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Christmas Craft Show

The annual Christmas Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at New Castle Senior Housing's Activity Center, 201 Castle Valley Blvd. The fair features handmade Christmas decorations and gifts for everyone on your list.

Holiday card crafternoon

Learn some cute ideas for remaking old cards into new from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Parachute Library. Enjoy hot tea, cocoa and cookies while you create. Cardstock, old cards and other crafty stuff provided, but feel free to bring anything else you would like to use. For more information call 970-285-9870.

A Year of Living as a Family Around the World

Over the past year, Heidi Ahrens and her family traveled to 14 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. The Ahrenskeaffs volunteered and lived with the communities from which they learned. Join them at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Carbondale Library where they will describe their travels and the work that they did promoting peace, reading and libraries. Free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Contra dance

Attend a contra dance from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Carbondale Community School, 1505 Satank Road, and enjoy fine music, delightful company, dynamic dancing and good cheer — the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit. The dance will be called by Chris Kermitt and will feature contras, squares, waltzes and polkas and the sweet old-time music of Wooden Nickel String Band. All dances will be taught by the caller, so no experience is necessary. Come with or without a partner — you can have a great time either way. Beginner walk through with casual instruction starts at 7:30 p.m., with music and dancing at 8 p.m. Even if you're not a beginner, it's great to come early to refresh your skills and help new dancers get the hang of it. Cost is $10 at the door, $8 for students.