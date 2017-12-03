Community Briefs

Hour of Code

Join tens of millions of students around the world as we learn and explore the 21st century skill of coding. The first Hour of Code event will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the Parachute Branch Library. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Carbondale Branch Library's event will start at 2 p.m. and the Glenwood Springs Branch Library's event will start at 2:15 p.m. Finally, the last three events will take place on Friday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Rifle Branch Library at 3 p.m. at the New Castle and Silt Branch Libraries. All are free and open to children and teens. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

What the Health: Good4u Vegetables

Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone with the Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers presents a practical, educational series at the libraries to help you step up your nutritional health. All events begin at 6 p.m., are free, and are open to the public. This second set of events is titled "Good4u Vegetables" and will help you discover why vegetables are considered the foundation of health. The first event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Parachute Branch Library, followed by Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, and Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Rifle Branch Library. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Mountain Madrigals Singers present Welcome the Holiday

Kick of your season with the Mountain Madrigals Singers' beloved Christmas concert, Welcome the Holiday, featuring sacred hymns, pop standards and new arrangements of old favorites, at the Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Concerts are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. This is live, musical entertainment for the whole family. Complimentary day care is provided for restless children in the church nursery. Admission is free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Kids Crafternoon

During a special Monday Madness event children are invited to make holiday cards for family and friends at 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Parachute Library. Ideas, materials, hot cocoa and cookies provided. Parents are welcome to stay if bringing younger children. For more information call the library at 970-285-9870.