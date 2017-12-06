Community Briefs

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Holiday Concerts

Students from the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra will perform holiday favorites at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Carbondale Library; and at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Rifle Library. Families, children and young musicians are all encouraged to attend these free concerts.

Students will introduce the instruments of the orchestra and audience members will have a chance to talk with students and see instruments up close after the concert. For more information call the libraries at 970-625-3471 (Rifle) or 970-963-2889 (Carbondale).

Mountain Madrigals Singers present Welcome the Holiday

Kick of your season with the Mountain Madrigals Singers' beloved Christmas concert, Welcome the Holiday, featuring sacred hymns, pop standards and new arrangements of old favorites, at the Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs.

Concerts are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. This is live, musical entertainment for the whole family. Complimentary day care is provided for restless children in the church nursery.

Admission is free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted.