Community Briefs

Holiday Bazaar

Visit the Holiday Bazaar at the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge, 51939 Highway 6 in West Glenwood Springs, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Shop and enjoy some yummy treats, soups and fun with new friends. The event will offer a great variety of homemade crafts and vendors with a variety of gift ideas for family and friends. All proceeds of the event to benefit Youth Zone.

S.A.W.liday open house

Join S.A.W. artists from 3-8 p.m. Dec. 9 for the annual S.A.W.liday open house, art sale and fundraiser at Studio for Arts and Works, 525 Buggy Circle in Carbondale.

The event also features a silent auction to benefit the Carbondale Clay Center's Angus Graham Memorial Scholarship fund, which will support young artists who would like to learn to express their creativity with clay. Angus was a beloved SAW artist who is greatly missed. Light refreshments will be served, and this event is free and open to all. For more information visit the S.A.W. website at sawcarbondale.com, or find Studio for Arts and Works on Facebook.