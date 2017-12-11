Community Briefs

Holiday Fun at the Library

Children of all ages are invited to enjoy crafts, cocoa, and get a chance to talk to Santa at the Glenwood Springs Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. This free family event is presented by the Glenwood Springs Library Teen Advisory Group. For more information, call the library at 970-945-5958.

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Holiday Concert

Students from the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra will perform holiday favorites at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Rifle Library. Families, children and young musicians are all encouraged to attend this free concert. Students will introduce the instruments of the orchestra and audience members will have a chance to talk with students and see instruments up close after the concert. For more information call the libraries at 970-625-3471 (Rifle) or 970-963-2889 (Carbondale).

Ride the Polar Express

Watch the classic movie "The Polar Express" at the library on the big screen. At these family events you can enjoy hot chocolate and snacks as we take a magical journey to the North Pole and discover that the wonder of life never fades for those that believe. Join us at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the New Castle Branch Library or on Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Silt Branch Library. Both showings are free and open to all ages. For more information call 970-984-2346 or 970-876-5500.

Kaleb's Katch

Come check out Kaleb's Katch in New Castle from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. The New Castle Community Market is sponsoring the event in Burning Mountain Park. Kaleb will have a variety of seafood offerings and special holiday packages for purchase.

Mountain Madrigals Singers present Welcome the Holiday

Kick of your season with the Mountain Madrigals Singers' beloved Christmas concert, Welcome the Holiday, featuring sacred hymns, pop standards and new arrangements of old favorites, at the Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs. The final concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. This is live, musical entertainment for the whole family. Complimentary day care is provided for restless children in the church nursery. Admission is free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Holiday Movie at the Library

Bring a friend and join the Glenwood Springs Library for popcorn and the movie "The Santa Clause" at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. This event is free and all ages are welcome, but adults must be accompanied by a kid or teen. For more information, call 970-945-5958.

Mountain Family Health Centers offering open enrollment health insurance assistance

Mountain Family Health Centers is assisting residents signing up for health insurance or Medicaid during the enrollment period through Friday, Jan. 12. To make an appointment with a certified assister, call 970-928-1614 or email EnrollmentHelp@mountainfamily.org. All assisters speak English and Spanish.

Mountain Family is also partnering with Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties to offer assistance at county offices: Mondays through Jan. 8 at Eagle County Health and Human Services, 551 Broadway St., Eagle; Tuesdays through Jan. 9 at Pitkin County Department of Human Services, 405 Castle Creek Road, Aspen; and Fridays through Jan. 12 at Garfield County Department of Human Services, 108 Eighth Street, Suite 300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

Help keep Humpty Dumpty in Carbondale

Did you know that Humpty Dumpty is not yet part of Carbondale's permanent sculpture collection? He is part of the Art Around Town program and is on loan to the town for a year.

This bronze statue is sitting on a wall outside of the library and a local group of citizens is trying to buy him for the town. They have raised more than $3,100 towards his price of $6,000. If you would like to keep Humpty in Carbondale you can contribute at youcaring.com/humptydumpty or write a check at Alpine Bank – Humpty Dumpty Account #6188 through May 1, 2018. For more information contact katiem1280@gmail.com.